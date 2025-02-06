Details on How The Mets, Pete Alonso Gained Steam Towards Agreement
After three months of “exhausting” negotiations, as New York Mets owner Steve Cohen described, Pete Alonso is finally back in Queens.
On Wednesday night, the four-time All-Star slugger agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal that includes a player option after the first year. In 2025, Alonso will earn $30 million—setting a new MLB record for the highest one-year figure by a first baseman—and $24 million in 2026 if he does not opt-out.
According to New York Post reporter Jon Heyman, Alonso chose this deal over a three-year, $71 million offer from the Mets, betting on himself to reset his value with a higher first-year salary. In the summer of 2023, he turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension before hiring agent Scott Boras, hoping to secure a bigger payday on the open market.
Ultimately, a long-term deal never materialized, leaving Alonso with fewer options after most potential suitors addressed first base with other moves in December. So how did the two sides resolve their standoff, which had included public displays of frustration and reports that they were moving in different directions?
The answer: an old-fashioned, face-to-face meeting.
SNY’s Andy Martino reported that Cohen stopped in Tampa on Tuesday to meet with Alonso in person on his way to the owners’ meetings in Florida. The two reportedly met at 1 p.m. with Boras and Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. While they left the meeting without an agreement, the meeting was a key step in closing the gap between the two sides.
The New York Post's Mike Puma had additional details to share about the meeting which took place at Stovall House, a social club in Tampa. During this meet up, Alonso reportedly "aired his frustration about the situation." Cohen and Stearns also made it clear to Alonso that the Mets wanted him.
Alonso, 30, will continue his career with the organization that drafted and developed him—at least for now. His 226 home runs since his 2019 debut are the second-most in MLB, behind only Aaron Judge’s 232 during that span. The homegrown slugger is just 27 homers shy of the Mets’ all-time record, a mark that could be well within reach in 2025 if his career averages hold.
Even in a down year in 2024, where his slugging percentage dropped for a third straight season, Alonso still ranked in the 93rd percentile in bat speed and the 89th percentile in barrel percentage, according to Statcast metrics. He has never hit fewer than 34 home runs in a full season.
Alonso’s return brings much-needed right-handed balance to New York’s lineup, especially with left-handed Juan Soto now at the center of an offense that also features switch-hitter Francisco Lindor at the top of the order. His presence also allows rising star Mark Vientos to remain at third base, after making notable defensive strides there last season.
The Mets had been prepared to move Vientos to first base if Alonso signed elsewhere, but for at least one more year, that will not be necessary.