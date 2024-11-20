Star Infielder Named Potential Pete Alonso Replacement Option For Mets
The New York Mets currently have their sights set on free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but first base is still a question mark with Pete Alonso on the open market as well.
If the Mets wind up losing Alonso in free agency, they are going to have to address their infield whether they land Soto or not.
One name that has been brought up as a possible option for the Mets is third baseman Alex Bregman, who is expected to draw big bucks this winter.
MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand recently listed the Mets as a potential suitor for Bregman.
"Much like the Yankees, the Mets’ pursuit of Soto could set the tone for the rest of their offseason," Feinsand wrote. "Pete Alonso’s free-agent future also will play into New York’s interest in Bregman. If the Mets let Alonso walk, they can either bring in a new first baseman or move Mark Vientos to first, opening third base for a potential acquisition such as Bregman."
Should Alonso sign on with another team, the Mets could look to 33-year-old veteran first baseman Christian Walker as a cheap stopgap option on a two-to-three year deal. But Walker will be in high-demand and isn't a long-term piece given his age.
If the Mets want to fill both corners of their infield in the long-term, signing Bregman to play third base and moving Vientos to first base is a realistic route they could take.
However, Bregman has been rumored to be seeking a deal ranging between $150 million to $350 million, so the Mets would have to dish out significant money to land him.
And if the Mets are able to ink Soto to what is expected to be a historic contract beginning with a six or seven, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to commit to Bregman on a substantial deal in the same offseason.
The likelihood is that Bregman is a backup plan for the Mets if they don't net Soto. Should this prove to be the case, signing Bregman and Alonso could suffice, or signing Bregman and shifting Vientos to first could be another logical direction.