Star outfielder wouldn’t waive no-trade clause for Mets
Before the New York Mets acquired Cedric Mullins on trade deadline day, they reportedly explored making an even bigger move to address their need in center field.
According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Mets were one of six teams that contacted Byron Buxton’s agent to gauge his interest in waiving his no-trade clause. He added that the Mets and Atlanta Braves showed the most interest in a potential deal, but the two-time All-Star outfielder made it clear to all inquiring teams he was not open to being moved.
Buxton, 31, has spent his entire 11-year career with the Minnesota Twins. Through 85 games this season, he is batting .282/.343/.561 (.905 OPS) with 23 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. He still ranks in the 100th percentile for speed, according to Statcast, and has recorded +4 Outs Above Average across 685 innings defensively in 2025.
The former No. 2 overall draft pick is currently at the midway point of his seven-year, $100 million contract extension. Buxton has long been considered one of the game’s most talented players, but injuries have kept him from reaching 100 games in all but two of his previous 10 seasons.
Minnesota (52-60) had a seismic deadline fire sale, dealing multiple stars, including Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, and franchise cornerstone Carlos Correa, who waived his no-trade clause to return to Houston. Despite this, Buxton has remained firm in his desire to stay, with no intention of leaving before or after the 2028 season, when his deal expires.
“I can’t be traded. I got a no-trade clause,” Buxton told reporters during the All-Star break. “I’m a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life. So that’s the best feeling in the world, knowing I get to walk into a clubhouse and it’s going to say ‘Twins’ for the rest of my life… that’s home.”
With Buxton off the table, the Mets instead traded three pitching prospects to land Mullins, a one-time All-Star on an expiring contract with the Baltimore Orioles. The lefty-hitting veteran brings streaky power offensively, strong base-running skills, and the ability to make highlight-reel plays in center.
Read More: New York Mets reliever given faster injury timeline
Mullins has gone 1-for-12 with two walks, two stolen bases, and three runs scored in his first four games with the Mets. On the season, he is batting .224/.304/.420 (.724 OPS) with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases while being credited with +2 Outs Above Average defensively.