Stephen A. Smith asserts Juan Soto's 'vibe' has diminished with Mets
Even though New York Mets slugger Juan Soto's return to Yankee Stadium was a week ago at this point, it's still a major talking point within the baseball community.
Of course, this was largely because fans were fascinated to see how Soto would respond to three straight games of passionate boos from Yankees fans after he decided to sign with the Mets instead of them in free agency this past offseason.
And while Soto didn't seem too bothered by these boos, him only going 1-10 throughout the three-game set left a lot to be desired for the Mets' fan base.
Soto's struggles during the series (which have been exacerbated by his slow start to the 2025 season) have many pundits talking. Another example of this is with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who spoke about Soto during a May 22 episode of First Take.
After Chris ”Mad Dog” Russo went on a rant about Soto's performance to this point in the season, Stephen A. Smith (who is a notorious Yankees fan) said, "Why would I be upset [at Soto]? He's not a Yankee. He didn't do that in a Yankees uniform. I mean... this is what happens when you go from the Yankees to the Mets.
"I mean, you realize that there's just a little vibe, a little verve, that has diminished precipitously, and that's what has happened," Smith continued.
"But in all seriousness about Juan Soto, who batted 1 for 10 against the Yankees in that series... As much as I love me some Aaron Judge, I need Aaron Judge to show up like that in the postseason. I know Juan Soto will. I’m not worried about him in the slightest.”
Therefore, it's clear that Smith also expects Soto to turn things around.