Steve Cohen sends message to Mets fans after failed season
Less than 24 hours after the New York Mets saw their season come to a stunning end, their owner came out with a message to the fanbase.
In a post on X, Mets owner Steve Cohen issued a long apology to the fans on Monday, calling New York's collapse that resulted in them missing the playoffs "unacceptable."
"Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology," Cohen wrote. "You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations."
"We are all feeling raw emotions today," Cohen continued. "I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank you to the best fans in sports."
The Amazins' saw their season end on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, losing 4-0 after needing a win and a Cincinnati Reds loss to secure the third and final NL Wild Card spot. Even after the Reds lost their final game of the regular season to the Milwaukee Brewers, they were able to steal that final Wild Card thanks to Cincinnati owning the series tiebreaker with New York.
Since taking over as the Mets' owner in October 2020, Cohen promised to bring a winning culture and a championship back to Flushing, a goal that many fans have not witnessed in nearly 40 years. But after missing the postseason for the third time in five seasons under Cohen's leadership, his notable goal to win a World Series in three to five years is no longer a possibility.
The 2025 season looked like the year that the Mets would finally be able to deliver on Cohen's promise. New York entered this year coming off an improbable run to the NLCS a season ago, with Pete Alonso back on a short-term contract and superstar outfielder Juan Soto now in the Orange and Blue after signing him to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal.
But even after having a major-league best 45-24 record on June 13 and a 5.5 game lead in the NL East, an unthinkable three-and-a-half month downfall followed. The Mets went 38-55 during that stretch, resulting in them finishing with a disappointing 83-79 record and missing the postseason entirely.
With the Mets' season in the books and Cohen showing a clear desire to win a World Series as soon as possible, we can only wonder how this team will look in 2026.