Teams reportedly asking Mets about Starling Marte in trade talks
Less than a week remains before the trade deadline, and while the New York Mets are considered buyers, one of their veterans is also drawing interest on the market.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, teams have been inquiring about the availability of Starling Marte, who is in the final year of a four-year, $78 million contract. Mets On SI's Pat Ragazzo reported that rival teams view Marte as a low-prospect-cost, right-handed bat off the bench.
Marte, 36, is batting .275/.356/.395 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 59 games this season. The former Gold Glove winner has mostly been used in a designated hitter platoon in 2025, though he has made five starts in the outfield corners for New York.
Before injuring his knee, Marte was one of the Mets' more productive hitters, starting nearly every day at DH after Jesse Winker was shelved in early May. Between June 5 and July 7, he hit a scorching .349/.391/.460 with one home run, six RBIs, and seven runs scored in 17 games.
While Marte remains an option for New York defensively, the club has been cautious about using him in the field for extended stretches. The veteran began feeling discomfort in his knee during a game in which he played the outfield.
Winker, 31, has missed most of 2025 due to an oblique strain and is currently dealing with a back injury. Normally the left-handed side of the designated hitter platoon, Winker’s most recent absence has led to Marte splitting time at DH with Mark Vientos, another right-handed bat.
Marte’s contract is pricey for a part-time player, but his leadership is highly valued within the Mets’ clubhouse. Combined with his production this year, it is unclear how willing the club would be to part with the veteran, even if it sheds significant salary.