Three Mets prospects earn Player of the Week awards
The New York Mets are building a strong cast of minor league prospects.
On Monday, pitcher Jonah Tong, outfielder Nick Morabito, and shortstop A.J. Ewing were awarded Player of the Week honors for their standout performances. Tong earned the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week, and Morabito and Ewing were named Eastern League and South Atlantic League Hitters of the Week, respectively.
Tong, the Mets' No. 6 ranked prospect, is coming off a combined perfect game just over a week ago in which he struck out 13 batters on 99 pitches. The 21-year-old was pulled with just one out remaining in a seven-inning game for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
The righty hurler followed this masterful performance with another dominant outing, striking out eight in a scoreless six innings against the Hartford Yard Goats. Overall, Tong has fanned 48 batters in his last 24 innings while lowering his ERA to 2.12.
Tong also got some serious run-support in Binghamton's 12-0 win on Saturday, much of which came from EL Hitter of the Week Morabito. The Mets 2024 Development Player of the Year and current No. 17 ranked prospect opened up the scoring in the top of the sixth with a solo home run; he finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs scored and picked up his ninth stolen base of the year. Morabito's hitter of the week campaign included a staggering .462/.517/.731 slash line with six stolen bases and five extra-base hits.
Ewing earned his SAL Hitter of the Week award in his play for the Mets' High-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones. The 20-year-old was promoted from St. Lucie to Brooklyn in late April; in his 33 appearances this season, he's batting .381/.477/.587 with 27 stolen bases. Across the Cyclones' six-game homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash, Ewing went 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI, five walks, and six stolen bases. The former fourth-round pick is currently the Mets' No. 27 ranked prospect, but his recent dominance at the plate is a sign of rapid improvement from the young infielder.
Tong, Morabito, and Ewing join Ryan Clifford as Mets prospects to receive Player of the Week honors in 2025, who earned both EL and Minor League Player of the Week just a week ago.