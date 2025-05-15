Top trade target will be 'necessity' for Mets this season
The New York Mets have one of the most well-rounded rosters in all of baseball right now, which is a huge reason why they have one of MLB's best records.
The Mets' star-studded lineup was expected to be a main contributor to their success in 2025, especially after they signed Juan Soto and brought Pete Alonso back. And while many believed their rotation would be a weakness, it has actually been their biggest strength, leading the league with a collective 2.74 ERA entering the Subway Series against the Yankees this weekend.
That leaves the bullpen, which has also been solid. However, recent injuries to several southpaws have created a lack of elite left-handed relief arms for New York.
This is what Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter must have had in mind when listing "Left-handed reliever" as the Mets' top trade target this season in a May 15 article.
"With A.J. Minter (lat surgery) and Danny Young (Tommy John surgery) both out for the season, the only left-hander in the Mets bullpen right now is Génesis Cabrera, whom they signed to a minor league deal during the offseason," Reuter wrote.
"All roads to the World Series go through the Dodgers in the National League, and with Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani both swinging it from the left side, a high-leverage southpaw will be a necessity in the late innings."
It doesn't seem like the market for left-handed relievers will be very deep as the trade deadline approaches. Therefore, the Mets might need to get creative when addressing this deficiency on their roster.