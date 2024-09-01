Two Key New York Mets' Starters Address Possibility of Staying With Team
The New York Mets have some very tough upcoming decisions to make in the offseason when it comes to their starting rotation.
Last winter, president of baseball operations David Stearns did not add a frontline starter in free agency or on the trade market. Instead, the organization made several short-term moves on veteran arms that have become major contributors to the team.
First off, righty Luis Severino has had a major bounce-back campaign pitching on a one-year, $13 million prove it deal. Severino spent his entire career with the cross-town rival New York Yankees before injuries knocked him off track from being an All-Star ace.
However, the 30-year-old has been stellar in Queens this year, posting a 9-6 record, 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 152.1 innings. Severino has arguably been a saving grace in a season, where Kodai Senga has been limited to just 5.1 innings due to a number of injuries (shoulder strain, triceps inflammation, high-grade calf strain).
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have yet to approach Severino about potentially sticking around after 2024, but it's something he would be on board with.
“I like being here, a different organization in New York, and they have a lot of good players here,” Severino told Puma. “There’s a nice culture.”
As good as Severino has been, the question that remains to be seen is whether he can remain healthy across a multi-year deal.
In addition to Severino, left-hander Sean Manaea has performed like an ace at times and looks like a hurler the Mets must strongly consider re-signing beyond 2024. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets in the offseason and is expected to exercise his opt-out this winter to once again hit the open market.
“I love it here,” Manaea told Puma. “As far as next year, I haven’t really worried about it yet.”
The Mets will likely have a healthy Senga and Christian Scott in 2025. Lefty David Peterson is under team control for two more years and top prospect Brandon Sproat should be ready next season as well.
That being said, it would be wise for New York to try to bring back both Severino and Manaea based off the success they have seen this season. And it's clear both veterans have enjoyed their time in Queens.