WATCH: Pete Alonso becomes Mets' all-time home run leader
The New York Mets have a new home run king.
After tying Darryl Strawberry for the franchise lead in home runs on Saturday, Pete Alonso surpassed Strawberry on Tuesday when he slugged a two-run homer off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, giving him 253 career home runs to stand alone at the top of the Mets' all-time home run leaderboard.
To make Alonso's feat even more impressive, it took him just 965 career games to become the Mets' all-time home run leader. That's 141 fewer games than Strawberry, whom he was chasing.
Since making his big league debut during the 2019 season, Alonso has cemented himself as one of baseball's most prolific power hitters. The Polar Bear mashed 53 home runs during his rookie campaign in 2019, which broke Aaron Judge's record for the most home runs by a rookie in MLB history.
The 2019 season was a sign of things to come for Alonso throughout his now seven-year career as a major league hitter. Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, in which he hit 16 homers in 60 games, the 30-year-old has slugged 30 home runs or more in every season of his career. This included back-to-back 40+ homer seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Despite having a poor season on offense last year by his standards, batting .249/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, and a career-worst .788 OPS, New York was able to re-sign the first baseman to a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after this season.
The decision to bring back Alonso has certainly paid off for him and the Mets, as not only was he able to surpass Strawberry, he has also strung together an exceptional 2025 season with the bat, slashing .267/.352/.523 with 27 home runs and 95 RBI after hitting his historic homer off Strider.
Aside from surpassing Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history, perhaps Alonso's biggest home run in a Mets uniform came last year during the Mets' playoff run when he hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series the propelled the Amazins' to their first trip to the NLDS and NLCS since 2015.
Alonso is now well on his way to sitting comfortably at the top of the Mets' home run leaderboard if he remains a Met for the remainder of his career.