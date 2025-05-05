What the Jesse Winker injury means for New York Mets
The New York Mets had a rough weekend in St. Louis as they dropped two out of three to the Cardinals and took a big injury hit in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.
Jesse Winker, who made a rare appearance in left field in the opener, left that contest with an oblique injury that should lead to a trip to the injured list. The Mets had been using Winker as the long side of a platoon at designated hitter with Starling Marte, who played right field in the nightcap and was removed after five innings as a precaution.
Read More: Jesse Winker likely heading towards an IL stint for Mets
With Winker set to miss some time, Marte now stands to benefit as the primary option at designated hitter, giving him everyday playing time for the first time this season.
Marte is off to a tough start this season, batting .193 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 57 at-bats, but he has started to heat up a bit over the past week. The Mets have seen Marte go 3 for his past 11, picking up a homer and four RBI as he has looked more comfortable at the dish.
It is challenging for a player that is used to getting at-bats every day to adjust to playing once or twice a week, which may explain why Marte has been off to such a slow start this season. While Marte may never match the 3.8 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement, via Baseball Reference) he produced in his first year in New York in 2022, there is still a chance he can deliver closer to last season's performance (.269/7/40 with 16 stolen bases), which was worth 0.7 bWAR.
The Mets will likely look to use Marte four times a week at DH and use the spot to rest other players in the days that Marte sits, such as how Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto got DH reps in the doubleheader on Sunday. Nonetheless, Marte stands to pick up the bulk of the DH at bats going forward, providing him an opportunity to offer some real value to the Mets and hold off hard charging youngsters like Drew Gilbert.