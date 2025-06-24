What to expect from Frankie Montas in his Mets debut

Frankie Montas (lat) allowed five more runs tonight in what's supposed to be his final rehab start. His line:



5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 80 pitches.



Montas holds a 12.05 ERA with eight homers in six rehab outings. His poor results have put Mets officials in a difficult spot.