What to expect from Frankie Montas in his Mets debut
Frankie Montas will make his highly anticipated New York Mets debut tonight against the Atlanta Braves, nearly seven months after signing a two-year, $34 million contract in December.
Montas, 32, has been working his way back from a high-grade right lat strain suffered during Spring Training. His return addresses a growing need for a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries and inconsistencies in the last two weeks.
Despite the reinforcement, there is hesitation as to how Montas will perform, especially given his struggles on his rehab assignment. In six minor league rehab starts, Montas posted a 12.05 ERA while giving up eight home runs and ten walks in 18.2 innings.
While the numbers are far from ideal, the Mets, who have lost nine of their last ten games, are left with no choice given their recent turmoil. Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill are both on the injured list, and Griffin Canning, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes have all seen their ERAs rise significantly in June. If turning things around means relying on someone they haven't seen yet, then the Mets will gladly take that chance.
Despite an injury-riddled history, Montas is a quality strikeout pitcher with a K/9 of 11.0 when healthy. While the results haven't been there yet for Montas in 2025, there is still hope; the righty has been ramping up his workload with each start, most recently throwing 80 pitches in five innings last Wednesday.
Fans and the organization alike are hoping for the 2021 version of Montas to re-emerge. Back in 2021 with Oakland, he struck out 207 batters over 187 innings with a 3.37 ERA, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting while proving he can be an ace-caliber pitcher.
There is no doubt Montas will be tested immediately against an Atlanta lineup filled with stars and power, including Ronald Acuna Jr., who has played out of this world since returning.
With the bullpen's workload skyrocketing in the month of June, including last night, expect Montas to pitch as long as he can, but also for his pitch count to be closely monitored. Every inning and out he can get is crucial.
While the Mets still await the return of Sean Manaea from an oblique strain, Montas has a chance to live up to his contract, hoping to make a solid first impression and help the Mets beat the Braves for the first time this season.