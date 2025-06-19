Mets’ Frankie Montas gets shelled again in potential final rehab start
In what was potentially his final rehab start, New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas struggled with his command once again.
During his sixth rehab start on Wednesday, pitching for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, Montas initially looked sharp out of the gate. After tossing three scoreless innings against the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the latter part of Montas' outing proved to be the difference maker.
The righty gave up two runs in the fourth inning, followed by a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning, which resulted in Montas allowing five earned runs on seven hits over five innings with just two strikeouts and one walk on 80 pitches. In his six rehab starts, the 32-year-old posted a woeful 12.05 ERA and gave up nine long balls.
Montas signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets during the offseason with an opt-out after this season and is continuing to rehab from a high-grade lat strain he suffered during spring training.
The Mets hoped that Montas would finally show some results in his latest rehab start, especially with their rotation decimated by injuries recently. New York placed ace Kodai Senga on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain after he exited his start early against the Washington Nationals on June 12; the "Ghost Fork" pitcher is expected to be out for at least a month.
Just days after Senga was placed on the shelf, New York suffered another blow to their rotation when they placed big right-hander Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL due to a right elbow sprain. He is also expected to be sidelined for a month.
After the Mets' rotation proved to be one of the team's biggest strengths this season, it is now showing some clear problems as the Amazins' continue to embark on perhaps their toughest stretch of games of the season.
With the Mets having yet to announce who will start on Friday in their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, the ballclub will have to decide whether Montas is ready to take a big league mound for the first time in 2025. From there, they hope that the righty's struggles during his rehab won't replicate at the major league level.