Inside The Mets

Mets’ Frankie Montas gets shelled again in potential final rehab start

Frankie Montas posted a 12.05 ERA in his six rehab starts.

Logan VanDine

Feb 12, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches during a Spring Training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches during a Spring Training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

In what was potentially his final rehab start, New York Mets starting pitcher Frankie Montas struggled with his command once again.

During his sixth rehab start on Wednesday, pitching for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, Montas initially looked sharp out of the gate. After tossing three scoreless innings against the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the latter part of Montas' outing proved to be the difference maker.

The righty gave up two runs in the fourth inning, followed by a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning, which resulted in Montas allowing five earned runs on seven hits over five innings with just two strikeouts and one walk on 80 pitches. In his six rehab starts, the 32-year-old posted a woeful 12.05 ERA and gave up nine long balls.

Montas signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets during the offseason with an opt-out after this season and is continuing to rehab from a high-grade lat strain he suffered during spring training.

The Mets hoped that Montas would finally show some results in his latest rehab start, especially with their rotation decimated by injuries recently. New York placed ace Kodai Senga on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain after he exited his start early against the Washington Nationals on June 12; the "Ghost Fork" pitcher is expected to be out for at least a month.

Read More: New York Mets likely to deploy spot starter on Friday; Who are the options?

Just days after Senga was placed on the shelf, New York suffered another blow to their rotation when they placed big right-hander Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL due to a right elbow sprain. He is also expected to be sidelined for a month.

After the Mets' rotation proved to be one of the team's biggest strengths this season, it is now showing some clear problems as the Amazins' continue to embark on perhaps their toughest stretch of games of the season.

With the Mets having yet to announce who will start on Friday in their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, the ballclub will have to decide whether Montas is ready to take a big league mound for the first time in 2025. From there, they hope that the righty's struggles during his rehab won't replicate at the major league level.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News