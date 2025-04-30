Three Mets named in All-MLB team prediction
The New York Mets' new big three has asserted itself through the first month of the season, helping to lead the club to the best record in baseball.
Their early-season success has also drawn the attention of the writers at MLB.com, who named Mets stars Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor to their April prediction of the 2025 All-MLB Team.
Alonso, who has been playing at an MVP level this season, was forecasted to be on the first team, while Soto and Lindor were both listed as second-teamers. The Mets' first baseman leads the National League in OPS and ranks second in slugging percentage and on-base percentage. His stellar start at the plate comes after signing a two-year, $54 million "prove-it" deal this offseason to stay in New York.
The Mets' other big signing was Soto, who inked the largest deal in professional sports history back in December. Soto has had a much slower start than his teammate Alonso, but MLB.com predicts the "best pure hitter in the game" will get things going soon.
Read More: Mets star Pete Alonso reveals Francisco Lindor's 'superpower'
Lindor, who is typically a slow starter, has been excellent thus far. In the last 15 games, the unofficial team captain posted a slash line of .365/.437/.587 and turned in multiple clutch at-bats during the Mets' late-April winning streak. His five home runs are tied for the most in the league among all shortstops, and his consistent defensive play makes Lindor one of the most valuable all-around players in baseball.
The article did not mention any Mets pitchers despite their exceptional start to the season. While it is understandable that none of their starters could crack a predicted first team of Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Zack Wheeler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Garrett Crochet, standout performer Kodai Senga certainly has a case for at least the second team at the moment.
Read More: MLB analyst breaks down Mets' Kodai Senga's 'unhittable' pitch
While Soto has yet to produce the way Alonso and Lindor have in 2025, there is no doubt that the top three of the Mets' lineup is one of the best in baseball. It's still early in the season, but there is no indication that this trio will be slowing down.