Where Things Stand in Free Agency Negotiations Between Mets, Pete Alonso
The New York Mets and super agent Scott Boras already agreed on Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal and Sean Manaea's three-year, $75 million contract this offseason.
What's one more sizable deal?
First baseman Pete Alonso is still a free agent and all signs are pointing towards him sticking in Queens due to the market for his position all but evaporating over the course of the past week.
But an agreement has yet to come to fruition as the two sides are still reportedly far apart in their negotiations on a reunion, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
"While we’ve said here the Mets and Pete Alonso need to figure it out, there is said to be a sizable gap in talks at the moment," Heyman wrote. "That doesn’t mean he’s gone, as the Mets have closed big gaps before (see Juan Soto below), only that no quick deal appears at hand."
Heyman mentioned moving breakout star Mark Vientos from third base to first base and rolling with Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio at the hot corner could be a route the Mets go as a fallback to Alonso departing.
Third baseman Alex Bregman is another option for the Mets, but it's hard to envision team brass giving Bregman money hovering around what Alonso is asking for as opposed to retaining their franchise cornerstone.
Alonso, a homegrown fan-favorite, was drafted by the Mets and has been spent his entire professional career with the organization. Should he stay in Queens, he is destined to break the Mets' all-time home run record as he needs just 27 homers in order to do so.
Alonso's market has been slow moving due to the fact that he is a power-hitting 30-year-old first baseman. Other teams that had a need at the position went with short-term options instead of spending big on the Polar Bear.
Alonso had a down year in 2024, but still finished with 34 homers, 88 RBI and a .788 OPS, all career-lows, but productive. He also had a big postseason with four homers and a .999 OPS, not to mention the biggest long ball of his career which saved/prolonged the Mets season in Game 3 of the Wild Card series against the Brewers.
While the Mets and Alonso don't appear to be close on a new deal, things could change in a hurry. The Mets remain the best fit for Alonso, who would provide much-needed protection to Soto in the middle of the lineup.