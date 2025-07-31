Where things stand with Mets and centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.
It sounds like talks have cooled down on this front.
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox have been discussing a trade for centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. However, nothing appears to be close as the 6 pm EST MLB trade deadline inches closer.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are "not close on Luis Robert Jr. at the moment." As Heyman notes, the White Sox could hold onto Robert and pick up his $20 million club option in 2026.
Per Heyman, centerfield is still a top priority for the Mets and one possibility is Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles. That being said, Roberts' right-handed bat and ability to hit lefties is a better fit for the Mets as opposed to the lefty swinger Mullins.
SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported that talks between the Mets and White Sox for Robert cooled down on Wednesday night and have yet to pick back up. Martino called Mullins to the Mets a "maybe" and highlighted that talks for Robert could "reignite."
Lastly, MLB.com's insider Mark Feinsand appeared on MLB Network and said it's trending towards "unlikely" that the White Sox deal Robert ahead of the deadline. The White Sox have been unable to matchup with other teams on Robert as of this point.
Like Heyman, Feinsand also reasoned that Chicago could pick up Robert's $20 million club option next season, which is why they'd choose to not trade him at the deadline.
The Mets already lost a centerfield option in old friend Harrison Bader, who the Minnesota Twins traded to the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies earlier this afternoon.
If the Mets cannot land Robert or Mullins, it's possible that they will be sticking with their centerfield platoon of Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor.