Where things stand with the New York Mets' coaching staff

With the New York Mets going through a major rut to close out June, find out where things stand with their coaching staff.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 13, 2022; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez looks on as players take batting practice during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Don't expect any heads to roll.

Despite losing 13 of their last 16 games to close out June, the New York Mets appear to be content with their major league coaching staff.

According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, Mets' team officials still believe in the coaching staff they have in place.

While the offense has struggled all year, particularly with runners in scoring position, it's rare that a change in hitting coach makes a difference in season. A majority of players also have their own private hitting coaches and agencies that provide them with data. For that, Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes seem to be safe.

On the pitching side, the staff has been brutal since the skid began. However, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and assistant Desi Druschel come highly regarded around the game.

"Bullpen coach Jose Rosado is also an important part of a best-in-class mix," Martino wrote.

"The rest of the staff --John Gibbons, Mike Sarbaugh, Antoan Richardson, Glenn Sherlock, Danny Barnes-- by all accounts excel at their specialties. The team would become worse, not better, by jettisoning any of them," Martino wrote.

The Mets were just swept by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, where they were outscored 30-4 over the weekend. That being said, they're still two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East as of July 1.

Time will tell whether the Mets can turn things around, but it's clear that they don't believe a shakeup on their coaching staff would solve anything at the moment.

