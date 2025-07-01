Insider reveals telling New York Mets team meeting details
The New York Mets decided to hold a team meeting after they were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 9-1 on June 28. This came after the Mets had gone 3-12 in their previous 15 games, thus losing their spot at the top of the NL East division.
Interestingly enough, the Mets held a players-only team meeting last May, when the team wasn't close to playing up to its potential. That proved to be a catalyst for New York to turn things around in a major way at around the same time last season as when they began struggling this season.
While there have been some details shared about this exclusive meeting, The Athletic’s Will Sammon added some interesting tidbits about who spoke and what was said during his June 30 appearance on Foul Territory.
"It wasn't as if this team has a whole lot of issues in their clubhouse. I don't think they do," Sammon said. He later added, "Lindor was one of the guys who spoke, so was Pete Alonso. Juan Soto said some things. On the pitching side, I think that they have leaders like a David Peterson, who has been in the organization for a long time. Ryne Stanek, a veteran reliever. Reed Garrett is another guy.
"So they have guys in the room... When you do have whatever it was, seven, eight, nine guys speak up during a meeting, that's probably a good thing. Where it's not just something that was ran by one or two people," he added.
Sammon also added that meetings like this don't always translate into success. And while it's too early to tell what the outcome of meeting will end up being, the fact that New York lost 12-1 to Pittsburgh the next day isn't a great start.