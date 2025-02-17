Where will Juan Soto hit in the Mets' lineup?
Juan Soto arrived at Port St. Lucie today for the first time as a New York Met, and the allure and buzz around him has been seismic.
Many Mets fans have been imagining the moment since he hit pen to paper on his contract in December, along with the possible lineup configurations and where Soto would be deployed.
Last season, Soto thrived (like he always does) in front of Aaron Judge with an MVP-caliber season in the two-hole. However, when asked about his lineup spot with the Mets going forward, the 26-year-old doesn't have an answer to the question just yet.
"[Carlos Mendoza and I] have talked, but we haven't come up with something yet," Soto said during Sunday's press conference. "We gotta keep talking about it, but I think we are on the same page. Wherever he needs me, I'll be there."
The Mets have already confirmed that Francisco Lindor will continue to bat leadoff after his amazing success from that spot last year. So that likely leaves two spots for Soto, those being second or third. In that regard, he's seen more success batting third with a .288/.438/548 slash line from that spot in his career (as opposed to .268/.407/.483 when batting second), but his success batting second last season indicates that he's just as comfortable in that spot.
Can Brandon Nimmo determine where Soto bats?
The deciding factor within this decision comes down to one player, and that is Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder was moved outside of the top spot in 2024 and into the three-hole where he hit for 37 games; however, he clearly had his lowest slash lines relative to output.
Since Lindor is locked the leadoff spot, a return to the two-hole by Nimmo is certainly in the cards. Thanks to Nimmo's excellent plate discipline and on-base skills, he could once again serve as the table-setter, a role in which he's thrived. Soto's past success in the three-hole also justifies moving Nimmo back to second; Soto can then be followed by Alonso batting cleanup and Mark Vientos hitting fifth to form a truly fearsome heart of the order.
Although the season is approaching quickly, manager Carlos Mendoza still has time to tinker with this lineup over the first few weeks of the season. Soto should get looks at both the second and third spots in the order; if the decision to move Lindor to the leadoff spot last year (which took place on May 18) is anything to go off of, then a decision on Soto's place in the lineup could come around Memorial Day.
Based on career splits, this could be the Mets' most effective lineup to begin the year:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS 2. Brandon Nimmo, LF 3. Juan Soto, RF 4. Pete Alonso, 1B 5. Mark Vientos, 3B 6. Jeff McNeil, 2B 7. Jesse Winker/Starling Marte, DH 8. Jose Siri, CF 9. Francisco Álvarez, C
Regardless of where Juan Soto hits, the Mets should have one of the best lineups in baseball.