Which 2024 Mets Are Still Without a Team?
Spring training is just around the corner, and on paper, the New York Mets appear to have few glaring needs that could be easily addressed by what is left in free agency.
As is the case with every team, the roster the Mets take into Opening Day will almost certainly look different by October due to injuries, players underperforming, breakout prospects emerging, and potential trade deadline moves. But with seven experienced starting pitchers, a solid bullpen, strong infield and outfield depth, and stars like Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso in the fold, the Mets are in as good a shape as any fan could hope for at this time of year.
That said, the 2025 Mets will be a different team than the one fans fell in love with last year, for better or worse. Notable offseason departures include right-hander Luis Severino and outfielder Harrison Bader, whose roles seem to have been filled by new additions Frankie Montas and Jose Siri.
Due to several other offseason moves, some remaining internal free agents may also need to look elsewhere if they want to keep playing. Here are six noteworthy members of the 2024 Mets still without a team heading into spring training, ranked by bWAR from highest to lowest:
Jose Iglesias (3.1 bWAR)
Iglesias was graded as one of the Mets’ most valuable players last season, tied with third baseman Mark Vientos for the second-highest bWAR on the team, behind only Lindor (6.9).
After spending all of 2023 in the minors, the 12-year veteran made an immediate impact when called up from Triple-A in late May. Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 with four homers, 16 doubles, and 39 runs in 85 games, while providing plus defense at third base, second base, and shortstop.
His value went way beyond his on-field performance. Iglesias helped fuel the Mets' turnaround from a 22-33 start to a trip to the NLCS, offering leadership in the clubhouse and energizing the fan base with a hit song that became their rallying cry, “OMG.”
According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Mets made a one-year offer to Iglesias recently, but a deal does not appear close at the moment. New York currently has Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio on the 40-man roster as infield depth. They also recently signed versatile infielder Nick Madrigal to a split contract.
Now that Alonso is back and Vientos no longer needs to play first base, the 35-year-old Iglesias, also known as "Candelita," would likely have to settle for a utility role if he returned to Queens.
José Quintana (2.5 bWAR)
Quintana, 36, had his ups and downs with the Mets, but overall, he was a steady presence at the back end of their rotation. After posting a 3.57 ERA in an injury-shortened season the year prior, the veteran left-hander went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 7.1 K/9 rate in 170.1 innings—generating a 48.2% ground-ball rate, which ranked in the 79th percentile, according to Statcast.
He turned in a 0.74 ERA over his final six regular-season starts and carried that success into the Mets’ first two postseason series. Quintana tossed 11 combined scoreless frames against the Brewers and Phillies but was not as sharp against the eventual World Series champion Dodgers in the NLCS, surrendering five runs in 3.1 innings.
Due to the Mets’ rotation depth, a reunion does not appear likely. But while none of Quintana’s metrics jump off the page, he could still help a team in need of a reliable innings eater and veteran presence.
Phil Maton (0.9 bWAR)
Maton, 31, was acquired by the Mets in a trade with the Rays on July 9. In 31 appearances with the team, he posted a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and a 9.4 K/9 rate—a marked improvement over the 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 7.6 K/9 rate he recorded in his previous 40 outings.
During the postseason, Maton struggled, allowing six runs in 6.1 innings, including four home runs, four walks, and 11 hits. The right-hander suffered a blown save in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card against the Brewers, putting the team on the brink of elimination before they ultimately rallied to advance to the NLDS and later the NLCS.
In November, the Mets declined Maton’s $7.75 million option, paying a $250,000 buyout instead to let him enter free agency. New York brought back Ryne Stanek and added several other low-cost right-handers to their bullpen this offseason, making a reunion with Maton appear highly unlikely.
J.D. Martinez (0.5 bWAR)
Martinez, 37, did not make his regular-season debut until late April due to missing spring training as a late free-agent pickup and battling back soreness. The former All-Star designated hitter played 120 games for the Mets, batting .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 495 plate appearances—but he struggled heavily in the final months of the season.
Unless the Mets trade Starling Marte, they seem likely to platoon him with lefty-hitting outfielder Jesse Winker in the DH spot, effectively making Martinez a poor fit for their current roster. But for teams in need of a veteran power bat or leadership in the clubhouse, Martinez could be an ideal late-offseason addition.
Brooks Raley (0.5 bWAR)
Raley, 36, was a crucial member of the Mets’ bullpen in 2023. The veteran southpaw produced a 2.80 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 54.2 innings that year; unfortunately, Raley suffered a torn UCL in his left elbow that required Tommy John surgery last May, cutting his season short after just seven innings of work.
According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Raley is drawing interest from multiple MLB clubs and has discussed multi-year contract arrangements. This type of structure is common in today’s game, allowing teams to bring in players and let them rehab with the team before potentially returning late in the season or contributing the following year.
The Mets already brought in A.J. Minter on a two-year deal that includes an opt-out to help fill their left-handed bullpen void. Due to Raley’s unique situation, he could be a nice insurance policy in case they need an extra lefty in the second half of the season, when he should be available to return, barring a setback.
Adam Ottavino (0.0 bWAR)
Ottavino, 39, posted a 3.14 ERA over 183.1 innings in the past three seasons with the Mets, locking down 16 saves during that span.
The 2024 season brought a change in role for him, however, as he saw very few high-leverage spots and posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 11.3 K/9 rate across 60 appearances. Ottavino was not utilized at all during the Wild Card series and NLDS, and when Jeff McNeil returned to the roster for the NLCS, the veteran right-hander was the odd man out.
Similar to Maton’s situation, the Mets’ offseason activity appears to indicate that they are moving in a different direction. Behind closer Edwin Díaz, their 40-man roster includes returning right-handers Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett, and Dedniel Núñez, among others, and new bullpen additions like Justin Hagenman and Austin Warren.