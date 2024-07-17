Marlins Breakout Star Linked To Mets In Possible Trade Deadline Major Swap
The New York Mets don't have much time left to determine their 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline plans.
The deadline is under two weeks away and New York certainly will be busy and active. New York is going to look to add and it would be surprising if it didn't add to the bullpen. The bullpen really is the only spot the Mets need to address with the offense in a good spot and the rotation actually having a surplus.
One player who was called a "feasible" option is Miami Marlins breakout star Tanner Scott by SNY's Danny Abriano.
"With Edwin Diaz, Dedniel Nunez, newly-converted reliever Jose Butto, and Phil Maton, the Mets have the makings of a solid bullpen," Abriano said. "But the above pitchers make up just one-half of the eight-man relief corps that is otherwise full of question marks...Feasible targets could include White Sox reliever John Brebbia, Jacob Barnes of the (Washington Nationals), and Marlins closer Tanner Scott. All three are set to be free agents after this season."
Scott could give the Mets the boost they need. He has been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions over the last few months and will be one of the best relievers on the move. Scott is having a fantastic season and has made plenty of headlines.
He earned his first All-Star nod this season and has an eye-popping 1.34 ERA and a solid 45-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39 appearances this season for Miami.
The Mets bullpen help and he could be their guy.
