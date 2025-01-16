Why Analyst Believes Mets Should Retain Jose Iglesias
As the New York Mets continue to build their lineup around newly signed superstar Juan Soto, one Mets insider believes the team should bring back an important veteran presence.
SNY analyst and former Mets player Todd Zeile appeared on Wednesday on Baseball Night in New York to support a Mets reunion with Jose Iglesias. The 35-year-old remains an unrestricted free agent and has not yet been linked to a new team this offseason. Iglesias joined the Mets last season on a minor-league deal, but ended up playing in 85 regular season games and 12 playoff games.
Zeile believes that Iglesias was a key part of the Mets' culture last season and was a critical utility piece during the team’s run to the National League Championship Series.
“I think Iglesias should be a Met. I think his value last year was outside of the OMG and the intangibles, although I do think that should not be ignored.”
Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 last season with four home runs, 26 RBI, and six stolen bases. He filled in admirably around the infield for the Mets, playing games at second base, third base, and as the backup shortstop behind Francisco Lindor.
“I think he and Lindor were very much aligned in their play at second and short as well as their leadership,” Zeile said, “I think this guy should be a priority.”
Iglesias did see his name in the headlines earlier this week when Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos named him as his choice for the NL MVP Award this year. Castellanos opined that Iglesias was the reason the Mets were able to rally together and make a deep playoff run.
While it was a controversial take from Castellanos, Zeile was of like mind when discussing Iglesias’ importance to the Mets’ clubhouse.
“Part of it is he does not make any sense from a number cruncher’s standpoint. He doesn’t make sense on a computer or in analytics. He makes sense for this Mets team, especially for a team that I think had a lot of success built on culture and personality last year, and I think he can add that again.”