Why Brandon Nimmo Wanted to Remain With New York Mets

Find out why Brandon Nimmo wanted to stay with the Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brandon Nimmo will likely spend the remainder of his big-league career with the New York Mets after signing an eight-year, $162 million deal.

At his press conference at Citi Field on Thursday, Nimmo highlighted his reasons for wanting to stay with the Mets, despite being highly sought after on the open market in free agency.

"This organization, the Cohens, and Billy [Eppler] have made it clear that the goal is to win," Nimmo said. "That's a big reason why we decided to stick around."

The center fielder was also excited by the flurry of moves the Mets made last week in adding Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Brooks Raley and David Robertson.

"That's always a huge motivator in free agency - where can I go and compete for a World Series title? The great part is, I didn't have to go anywhere," Nimmo said.

Not only was it about the team on the field, but the Nimmo's appreciated how they were treated off the field as well. The Cohens invited them to dinner to ask how the organization can improve, and created a family type atmosphere throughout the organization.

"The Cohens have been nothing but family to us right from the top," Nimmo said. "That's something harder to find throughout the league with ownership."

And of course, Nimmo also cited the opportunity to spend the rest of his career with the team that drafted him as a special aspect of his decision to re-sign with the Mets.

"To be able to start your career and be able to finish your career with the same team, that's something really, really special," Nimmo said. "Not many players get to do that. We get to continue to set our roots down here and be a part of this organization from top to bottom."

The Mets selected Nimmo in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He will now likely spend the rest of his major league career in Queens after signing a deal that will expire in his late-30s.

- Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

