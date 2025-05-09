Why ex-New York Mets slugger is still unsigned by team

Inside The Mets

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) warms up before game two against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Former New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez remains without a home.

As MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed, Martinez is "ready" to play but has yet to receive any major league offers.

As a result, Martinez is still out there without a team.

Martinez signed a one-year deal with the Mets last season towards the end of spring training. He got off to a late start after missing camp and proceeded to hit .235/.320/.406 with a .726 OPS, 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 120 games.

The 14-year veteran slugger struggled in the postseason with a .222/.417/.222 slash line and a .639 OPS across eight games.

Martinez is just two years removed from an elite season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. In 113 games in Los Angeles, Martinez hit .271 with a .893 OPS, 33 homers and 103 RBI.

Martinez turns 38 in August but he could still potentially help out a big-league club that's in need of offense from the DH position.

The Mets now have a hole in their DH platoon after losing Jesse Winker to an oblique strain recently, which will sideline him for 6-8 weeks. However, Winker is a left-handed bat so a reunion with the righty hitting Martinez doesn't make sense given the presence of Starling Marte. President of baseball operations David Stearns also values position flexibility and Martinez is strictly a DH.

The Mets also recalled the left-handed hitting Brett Baty earlier in the week to replace Winker. Baty not only brings a lefty bat, but versatility given his ability to play both second and third base.

