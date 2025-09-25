Why Francisco Álvarez is out of the Mets’ lineup
New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez owns a 1.844 career OPS at Wrigley Field, but he is absent from Thursday night’s lineup in what is considered a must-win game against the Chicago Cubs.
Before the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained that Álvarez’s lower half began cramping up after a swing toward the end of Wednesday night’s game. The 23-year-old backstop was able to finish the game, but Mendoza opted to give veteran Luis Torrens the start in the series finale before the team travels to Miami for a three-game set.
“Not easy,” Mendoza said about the decision. “I knew he was gonna be [sitting] either tonight or tomorrow after a late arrival in Miami. The past couple of days, some long days behind the plate … playing that position, I decided to give him a day today.”
Álvarez is no stranger to playing through pain. In mid-August, he sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb — an injury that will require surgery at season’s end but only sidelined him for 10 days. He also fractured his left pinky after getting plunked during his first rehab game and returned to the lineup a few days later.
Since being activated on Sept. 5, Álvarez has hit .240/.321/.540 (.861 OPS) with three doubles, four home runs, and eight RBIs over 17 games. The righty slugger vaulted the Mets back into the third NL wild card spot with a tiebreaking two-run blast in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 9-7 victory over the Cubs and homered again Wednesday.
Across 73 total games this season, Álvarez has slashed .260/.343/.460 (.803 OPS) with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He missed the beginning of the regular season due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and later went down to Triple-A in June for a mechanical reset, where he remained for nearly a month.
Since the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon, the Mets need a win to remain in control of their postseason destiny. They will aim to do so with Torrens catching rookie right-hander Nolan McLean, who has delivered at least five innings in each of his first seven MLB starts, posting a 1.27 ERA in the process.
Torrens, 29, entered Thursday with a .225/.285/.348 (.632 OPS) slash line, five home runs, and 29 RBIs over 90 games. He ranks in the 100th percentile for caught stealing above average and the 82nd percentile for framing this season, according to Statcast.
After Thursday’s game, the Mets will close out the regular season with three road games against the Marlins, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention. The Reds will also play on the road in a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers, who own the best record in MLB.