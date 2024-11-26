Why Mets Have Advantage in Juan Soto Sweepstakes, Per Insider
One MLB insider believes that the New York Mets have the advantage in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and it isn’t just about money.
On Monday’s edition of SNY's Baseball Night in New York, MLB Insider Andy Martino made his case for why he thinks the Mets are an appealing place for Soto to sign for the long term. Although other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are involved, the consensus is that this has been a two-horse race between the two New York-based teams. Both sides can afford to pay Soto a historic amount of money, but management and succession are two things that Martino believes give the Mets the edge over the Yankees.
“It’s too early to say who the favorite is to sign Soto but there are some real advantages that I think the Mets have that go beyond money, which we know that they have too," Martino said. "Like for example, continuity of what they are presenting to Soto.”
Soto, who will likely sign for at least ten years with his new team, has expressed interest in joining a franchise that is committed to winning. His agent, Scott Boras, previously clarified Soto’s desire to be a part of a winning organization as well as having a strong relationship with the ownership group.
“The Mets’ leadership cycle, specifically I mean Steve Cohen, David Stearns, and Carlos Mendoza are at the beginning of that cycle," Martino said. "They’re all pretty fresh on the job, they have job security, they’re going to be in these jobs for a long time so what they’re telling Soto is likely to be what is the situation with the Mets for a long time to come.”
On a previous episode of Baseball Night in New York, Martino named the Yankees as his favorite to re-sign Soto this offseason. While he does still believe Soto will sign with either the Mets or Yankees, he has some reservations about the future of the Yankees’ front office.
“(GM) Brian Cashman is possibly going to be looking to move on or transition to another leadership team. I’d name Kevin Reese who currently works in the organization as a potential successor to Cashman over the next two to three years.”
With manager Aaron Boone only currently extended for the 2025 season, Soto could prefer the stability of the Mets’ situation where Mendoza is signed through 2026 and will almost certainly receive an extension based on his job so far.
“None of this is certain but that raises questions for the incoming free agent. ‘Who’s going to be running this team that I signed up for?’ ‘Is it going to be like it is today?’ ‘Are the presentations that I’m hearing from these groups going to be what it’s like in four years, six years, seven years, eight years?’ I think the Mets are in a better position to say what we tell you today is what you’re going to experience.”
According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Soto will begin receiving offers from interested teams this week.