MLB Insider Puts Yankees Ahead of Rival in the Juan Soto Sweepstakes
Nothing has dominated the MLB offseason like the race to sign free agent superstar Juan Soto. According to one MLB insider, the New York Yankees are the team to beat.
On Tuesday’s SNY Mets Hot Stove segment, Andy Martino suggested that he believes it would take something special to pry Soto away from the Yankees. Host Eamon McAnaney asked Martino what the chances are that the New York Mets to sign Soto.
“I do understand that they have a bit of an uphill battle here because Juan Soto really enjoyed being on the Yankees," Martino said. "He’s a tough guy to read. Not even the Yankees know what this guy wants to do.”
Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has a close relationship with Soto’s agent Scott Boras, is in California right now delivering the team’s pitch. The Mets are believed by many to be the main competition for the Yankees, though the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are also potential suitors.
“If all things are equal, Soto will probably go back to the Yankees. Someone will probably have to blow away whatever the Yankees offer," Martino said. "Now, what we don’t know is exactly what that means in terms of dollars but he already is in a place that he’s happy.”
Soto, who won his fifth Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday, had one of the best seasons of his career in his first year in the Bronx. The 26-year-old swatted a career-high 41 home runs and slashed .288/.419/.569 on route to being named an AL MVP finalist along with superstar teammate Aaron Judge.
Martino also believes that once Soto makes up his mind, it won't take long for him to sign his new contract. As of now, Soto is only set to meet with the four teams mentioned, although there are rumored to be other mystery teams wanting to get involved.
“There’s a sense in the industry that this won’t be one of those Scott Boras free agencies that drag on a long time," Martino said. "In fact, executives involved in this hope and think that this could wrap up before or during the Winter Meetings which is early December.”
The Yankees, led by managing partner Hal Steinbrenner and manager Aaron Boone are set to meet with Soto and Boras in California next week.