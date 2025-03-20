Why New York Mets may not need to add frontline starter by trade deadline
It's difficult to look at the New York Mets' starting rotation in present day without getting 2024 déjà vu.
For the second straight season, there have been echoes from fans and media that the Mets must add a frontline starter atop their rotation; this writer has been guilty at times as well. All of that said, the Mets were missing Kodai Senga virtually for all of last season and their starters shattered expectations behind: Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and others.
So why can't they do the same thing in 2025? They surely can, but with more reinforcements as Peterson is coming off a breakout year, converted starter Clay Holmes has been turning heads in spring training, and Senga is now healthy.
The Mets also have a plethora of arms in their farm system that are getting close to the majors. However, the closest hurler to the big-leagues is also their No. 1 ranked prospect in Brandon Sproat, who has ace potential.
Sproat hit 102 mph on the radar gun in camp and has lofty expectations tied to his MLB career. The 24-year-old needs to show some success and consistency at the Triple-A level to begin the regular season, which appears to be a slam dunk given his prowess as long as he stays healthy.
And while it's unfair to put lofty expectations on Sproat before he makes his MLB debut, Noah Syndergaard was in a similar spot in 2015 and played a key role in the Mets' run to the World Series that season.
With Manaea (right oblique strain) and Frankie Montas (high-grade lat strain) currently sidelined, the Mets' rotation features: Senga, Peterson, Holmes, Griffin Canning, Megill and Paul Blackburn. One of Canning, Megill or Blackburn could serve as a long reliever as well.
Manaea began throwing from 90-feet recently and should be back by mid-to-late April while Montas is expected to return in June. As long as Montas is healthy for the Mets' stretch run and postseason play, if they reach October again, the Mets should be in solid shape on their pitching staff.
Rental starters Dylan Cease and Michael King have been hot names on the trade market this winter, but the San Diego Padres expect to contend this season. Starting pitching is always expensive on the trade market so there is also no guarantee the Mets wind up landing a frontline starter by late-July. But they won't have to if Peterson, a former first-round draft pick, continues to emerge as an ace, Senga pitches to his 2023 form, Manaea builds off '24 and if Sproat keeps trending upwards.
Holmes has shown a ton of promise in camp, Megill has made a career off rising to the occasion in high-leverage innings, Blackburn is more than serviceable and Griffin Canning has looked sharp in Grapefruit League action.
The Mets' 2024 rotation surprised many and there's no reason why the 2025 staff cannot do the same. This New York staff might also be deeper than the one they had a season ago, which fell two wins shy of a World Series appearance.