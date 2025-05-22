Will Mets come to regret this Pete Alonso offseason decision?
While New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has simmered down some ever since his incredibly hot start to the season, he's still on pace to produce arguably the best campaign of his MLB career, and certainly since his rookie 2019 season.
Heading into the Mets' three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (which starts on May 23), Alonso is hitting .292 with a .930 OPS, 9 home runs, and 37 RBIs. And his early-season success at the plate has made it easier to forget that Juan Soto did not get off to the start many people expected of him.
This makes it interesting to consider how the Mets offense would be doing right now if the front office didn't come to terms on a two-year, $54 million deal with Alonso this past offseason, just a short time before spring training.
It seemed like there was no chance Alonso would return to New York before that deal was done, especially because Alonso was seeking a longer-term deal and the Mets weren't keen to give him one.
However, seeing how Alonso has performed so far might have changed the Mets' minds. This was why Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed "Not locking up Pete Alonso for longer" as the Mets' one mulligan they might wish they had back in a May 20 article.
Read more: New York Mets starter called team's most likely trade candidate
"In the end, New York won its game of chicken with the Polar Bear. After looking elsewhere for a few months and just not getting the type of lucrative long-term deal he was expecting, Pete Alonso ended up re-signing with the Mets on a one-year, $30M contract with a $24M player option for next season," Miller wrote.
"He was promptly named the NL Player of the Month in April for an incredible start that surely has the Mets wishing they had been willing to go a bit more long term on their 2024 wild card series hero."
The good news is that Alonso clearly enjoys playing for the Mets. So if he opts out of his current deal this offseason, they'll likely going to be one of his top suitors.