Will the Mets use Clay Holmes to solve trade deadline need?
No, they aren't going to trade him to fill a hole on their roster if that's what you were thinking.
It's no secret that the New York Mets need high-leverage bullpen arms and are prioritizing relief help with the trade deadline seven days away. But the Mets have a former All-Star reliever already on their staff in converted starting pitcher Clay Holmes.
So, would the team consider moving Holmes back to the bullpen to help stabilize this unit?
As SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported, the Mets do not feel Holmes, who has already set a career-high in innings with 108.2, needs to move back to the bullpen in order to stay healthy. That being said, the club could still ask him to go back to being a reliever down the stretch of the season if they add to their rotation.
"The Mets do not feel that a return to the bullpen for Holmes is necessary for him to remain healthy and productive. Holmes is not only pitching effectively, but recovering well, sources say," Martino wrote.
"Having said that, it is not out of the question that the Mets could ultimately consider asking Holmes to serve as a reliever again down the stretch and adding to their rotation at the trade deadline," Martino wrote. "But such a move is not necessary to preserve Holmes’ health, nor is it Plan A."
Per Martino, the Mets are looking to acquire multiple relievers and are expected to do just that prior to the July 31 deadline.