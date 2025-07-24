Inside The Mets

Will the Mets use Clay Holmes to solve trade deadline need?

The New York Mets are in need of bullpen help. Could they move starting pitcher Clay Holmes back to a relief role?

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 13, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

No, they aren't going to trade him to fill a hole on their roster if that's what you were thinking.

It's no secret that the New York Mets need high-leverage bullpen arms and are prioritizing relief help with the trade deadline seven days away. But the Mets have a former All-Star reliever already on their staff in converted starting pitcher Clay Holmes.

So, would the team consider moving Holmes back to the bullpen to help stabilize this unit?

As SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported, the Mets do not feel Holmes, who has already set a career-high in innings with 108.2, needs to move back to the bullpen in order to stay healthy. That being said, the club could still ask him to go back to being a reliever down the stretch of the season if they add to their rotation.


"The Mets do not feel that a return to the bullpen for Holmes is necessary for him to remain healthy and productive. Holmes is not only pitching effectively, but recovering well, sources say," Martino wrote.

"Having said that, it is not out of the question that the Mets could ultimately consider asking Holmes to serve as a reliever again down the stretch and adding to their rotation at the trade deadline," Martino wrote. "But such a move is not necessary to preserve Holmes’ health, nor is it Plan A."

Per Martino, the Mets are looking to acquire multiple relievers and are expected to do just that prior to the July 31 deadline.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News