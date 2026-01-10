Source: Mets have spoken to Nationals about MacKenzie Gore

The New York Mets are heavily in on the starting pitching market.

The Mets recently spoke to the NL East rival Washington Nationals about left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, as a source told Mets On SI.

However, the asking price for Gore is said to be astronomically high and nothing appears to be close on this front.

Gore, 26, comes with two more years of club control. The Mets have discussed their top prospects in potential deals for pitching help, but Nolan McLean and Carson Benge are considered to be off limits.

Gore is coming off an All-Star season in which he went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 3.74 FIP, 185 strikeouts and a 3.0 bWAR in 30 starts (159.2 innings). But his second half was rough, going 1-7 with a 6.75 ERA in his final 11 starts of the year. The southpaw allowed nine homers in his last 49.1 innings after surrendering 11 homers in his first 19 starts combined.

Gore's best season came in 2024 when he posted a 10-12 record, 3.90 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 3.53 FIP, 181 strikeouts and a 0.8 bWAR in 32 starts (166.1 innings).

Gore was a part of the blockbuster trade at the 2022 MLB trade deadline that sent Juan Soto from the Nationals to the San Diego Padres.

As it currently stands, the Mets' starting rotation features: McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes. Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat and Christian Scott are key depth pieces.

The addition of Gore would give the Mets a young frontline starter to pair atop their rotation with their phenom in McLean.

Gore will turn 27-years-old in February during spring training.

Cabrera talks

Aug 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The talks that took place between the Mets and Miami Marlins for righty starter Edward Cabrera centered around third baseman Brett Baty and top prospect A.J. Ewing. However, the Mets balked at this potential package before Miami dealt Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs for top prospect outfielder Owen Caissie, infielder Cristian Hernandez and corner infielder/outfielder Edgardo De Leon.

The Mets are still looking for ways to upgrade their starting rotation this offseason. Whether it be via trade or free agency remains to be seen.

