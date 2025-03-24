Yankees' Aaron Boone gives comical jab after seeing Juan Soto in Mets uniform
Every baseball fan knows by now that the New York Mets signed superstar slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason, which is the largest contract in sports history.
Every baseball fan also knows that Soto proved his worthiness of this gigantic contract after the incredibly successful season he had with the New York Yankees in 2024, where he hit .288 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs and 128 runs scored during the regular season.
The 26-year-old followed this up in the postseason by hitting .327 with a 1.102 OPS, 4 home runs (including some in incredibly clutch moments), and 9 RBIs in 14 games, which proved that he can perform at the highest level while playing in the New York market.
All of this explains why Yankees fans and members of their organization surely aren't too excited to see Juan Soto playing for the Mets this season. And Yankees manager Aaron Boone captured this sentiment perfectly when speaking with the media on March 24.
"I told him he looked terrible in that uniform," Boone said when asked what he said to Juan Soto when the two saw each other on Monday morning, per an X post from SNY.
Booned then added, "Good to see him. I mean, obviously Juan was great for us, and just as important, he's a great guy in our room, great guy in our clubhouse. So honestly, it was actually really good to see him and just catch up for a minute.
"But yeah, I thought he looked terrible in those colors," he continued with a smile.
Seeing Soto in a Mets uniform is surely going to take time for the Yankees community to get used to.