Yankees announcer calls Mets fans 'gnats' amid Juan Soto rant
ESPN New York radio host Michael Kay was one of the people who initially reported that New York Mets slugger Juan Soto wasn't content during his first few months with the Mets this season, as he noted last month that Soto, “very, very glum around the clubhouse,” during the team's series at Yankee Stadium.
Kay received a ton of criticism from Mets fans for this sentiment, especially over the past week or so since Soto went viral for messing around with his teammates in the dugout during a game, which suggests his contentment.
This prompted Kay to go on a rant about Mets fans during a June 5 episode of "The Michael Kay Show".
“Mets fans cannot enjoy any kind of success,” Kay said, as transcribed by a June 6 article from the New York Post. “They always have to have a grievance. They always have to have something to complain about. And they’re so thirsty when it comes to being right and proving somebody who said something about their team wrong. So then, they misappropriate what people do say to fit their silly little childish narrative.
“The little gnats that for some reason I live rent-free in their mind,” Kay continued of Mets fans. “The prevailing narrative, which to me is laughable, ‘Kay just made that up because his radio show failed. That’s why they took him off the radio show and he needs to get clicks.’ Well, you simpletons, that’s not the case at all. My radio show didn’t fail, it was a rousing success.
“I wonder if the people that say stuff like this are embarrassed by their stupidity. Can they look in the mirror with their tongue hanging out breathing up against the window at their visage and be proud of themselves? Or do they realize that they are lying punks that are just saying stuff in order to fit their narrative … moronic, dumb, ill-informed," he added.
Kay concluded by saying, “I don’t let fleas go on the back of lions. And you’re all fleas. You think I need to make up something and ruin a 39, 40-year career? Make up something for what? What would clicks do for me, you bunch of ill-informed nitwits. Please, get over me. I’m not worth your trouble. I’m the other team’s announcer … you know how silly you look … you know how small and insignificant you make yourself out to be?”
Clearly Kay has an axe to grind regarding the Mets fan base.