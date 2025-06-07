Pete Alonso reveals 4 reasons he re-signed with Mets
Despite the New York Mets winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes this past offseason (which was undoubtedly one of the biggest acquisitions in franchise history) the best free agency decision they made in the offseason at this point seems to be them bringing slugger Pete Alonso back on a two-year, $54 million deal with a player opt-out after the first season.
While the opt-out (which Alonso is surely going to exercise) isn't ideal for the Mets, the bottom line is that they have him on the roster for this season, which has been crucial for their success.
Alonso is currently hitting .295 with a .965 OPS, 15 home runs, and 55 RBIs on the season, and is on track to producing the best campaign of his career.
Alonso was a guest on a June 5 episode of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' On Base show. And at one point in their discussion, Alonso got honest about why he decided to return to Queens.
"Going through free agency, I wanted to go be in an environment where we are going for it. We are trying to win baseball games. We are competing, and we are trying to hold up the trophy at the end of the year. Check," Alonso said when Betts asked why he re-signed with the Mets.
"Am I gonna get at-bats and stuff like that? Check," he continued. "And then at that point... what about the personnel? How am I gonna fit with the personnel? Are we gonna have dudes, right? You can't just be a one-man band trying to take on the league. So I'm like okay. This is legit.
"We have the familiarity. Which is great, because they know me, I know them. I know what I'm gonna get" Alonso added. "I mean [the Mets are] really special because they believed in me when I was a 21-year-old kid... All those boxes, check, check, check, check."
Those four reasons (winning environment, at-bats, personnel, and familiarity) seem to have influenced Alonso's ultimate decision.
Now Mets fans can hope that Alonso decides to check those same boxes once he (presumably) tests the free agency waters next offseason.