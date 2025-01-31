Inside The Mets

Mets Sign Infielder Nick Madrigal; What it Could Mean For Jose Iglesias

The New York Mets are signing infielder Nick Madrigal, as sources confirmed to Mets On SI. What does it mean for Jose Iglesias?

Apr 30, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal (1) during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Could this spell the end of Candelita in Queens? OMG.

The New York Mets have signed versatile infielder Nick Madrigal to a split one-year contract worth differing amounts in the majors and minors, a source confirmed to Mets On SI.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post had the agreement and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported the contract details.

The Mets have yet to make a serious attempt at bringing back latino pop sensation and utility infielder Jose Iglesias, per The New York Post. Iglesias, 35, was a big part of the team's post-June turnaround and march to the NLCS last season.

It's now possible that Madrigal, who plays second and third base, could wind up being Iglesias' replacement. Time will tell on that front; Iglesias has previously said he has interest in reuniting with the Mets but he has earned the right to test the market.

Madrigal, who will turn 28-years-old in March, was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. However, he has yet to pan out as a big-leaguer and has dealt with three different major injuries.

With the White Sox, Madrigal showed initial promise in 2020 and 2021 with the major league club, but in the former year he underwent shoulder surgery and the latter season had hamstring surgery.

Madrigal was sent to the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline as part of the deal that landed the then AL Central contending White Sox All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.

Madrigal's stint with the Cubs never worked out. He played 51 games for Triple-A Iowa last year before fracturing his left hand after a hit by pitch. The Cubs non-tendered right-handed bat in November, making him a free agent.

Madrigal is known for not striking out much; at the very least he's infield depth in Triple-A Syracuse. He could also take over Iglesias' role as a utility infielder on the big-league squad.

The one advantage Iglesias has on Madrigal is his ability to play shortstop. The Mets' only backup at the position currently is Luisangel Acuna who could begin the season in the minors.

