Yankees free agent deemed a fit for Mets
The New York Mets' offseason strategy is likely going to depend on how much money they're willing to give Pete Alonso.
If they give Alonso what he's seeking (which seems to be a seven-year contract), they likely won't be inclined to make other major splashes, at least not when it comes to bolstering their offense. But if Alonso ends up with another team, then New York should be a major player for just about every elite free agent available.
One of the most compelling is Cody Bellinger, who will hit the market after producing a great season with the cross-town Yankees. Not only is Bellinger great with the bat, but he's a fantastic outfielder and can also shine at first base, which adds to his value.
Cody Bellinger Called "Great Fit" for New York Mets
Several insiders and analysts have linked Bellinger to the Mets in recent weeks. The most recent place to do so was FOX Sports, where the Mets were called one of Bellinger's three best fits if he leaves the Yankees in an October 11 article.
"Yes, Juan Soto reeled in $765 million last offseason and Brandon Nimmo has five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $162 million deal. That said, Starling Marte and Cedric Mullins are free agents and New York dealt former top outfield prospect Drew Gilbert at the trade deadline. The need for another starting outfielder exists," the article wrote.
"The beauty of a Soto-Nimmo-Bellinger outfield is that there would be three players with power from the left side who have started at multiple outfield spots. With Nimmo primarily camping in left field of late and Soto in right, Bellinger gives the Mets their new everyday center fielder."
"If Alonso bolts or New York just doesn't want to commit to the homegrown star for the long haul, Bellinger could be its backup first baseman should the Mets sign a full-time corner infielder to replace Alonso," it added.
"Another scenario sees Bellinger signed to start at first base for the Mets, with him bouncing to the outfield, when needed, while making up for some of the slug that Alonso's departure would vacate. Want another one? Bellinger could split time at first base and center field, allowing Alonso to serve as the Mets' designated hitter on a more frequent basis.
"The Mets are a great fit for Bellinger. There's just a team that needs the proven bat a little more," the article concluded.
Mets fans don't need to be convinced that Bellinger would look great wearing their team's uniform.