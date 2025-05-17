Inside The Mets

Yankees had interest in Mets resurgent starter Griffin Canning

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared with reporters that the team had interest in starter Griffin Canning before the Mets signed him.

Pat Ragazzo

May 11, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning (46) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Mets weren't the only team that saw something in bounce-back starting pitcher Griffin Canning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Saturday that the Bronx Bombers also had interest in Canning during the offseason.

"He was a guy we had interest in this winter and spoke with him," Boone said. "I'm not overly surprised by the success he's having."

Despite the Yankees' interest, the Mets ultimately signed Canning to a one-year, $4.25 million deal the week after Winter Meetings in December. Canning has rewarded the Mets greatly with a breakout performance so far in 2025.

Entering his ninth start of the season on Saturday, Canning was 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 42 innings.

Canning was a former second-round draft pick and top prospect of the Los Angeles Angels. However, he was never able to fully reach his potential with the Angels. In five seasons in Los Angeles, Canning was 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA in 94 starts and 99 total appearances.

This has been far from the case throughout the early part of his Mets tenure as Canning is proving to be one of the best under the radar signings of the offseason.

