Yankees' Luke Weaver gets honest about Juan Soto signing with the Mets
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto clearly left a good impression on his former franchise, the New York Yankees.
This comes as no surprise, given that Soto performed at an MVP-caliber level during his lone season in the Bronx. And the Yankees offering him $760 million to return to the team in free agency shows just how badly they wanted him back.
There's nobody who understands Soto's true impact better than his former teammates. And this is why it was cool to hear stud Yankees reliever Luke Weaver open up about Soto's signing with the Mets when speaking with the media on February 11.
"Just happy for him and his career. I'm happy that he was able to get what he felt was the best value for himself. Obviously hate to see him go," Weaver said of Soto, per an X post from SNY.
"I thought he was a great guy, a great teammate. And he'll continue to show that over there. We'll just battle it out in the field now and keep it friendly off the field. But for now, he's a friendly enemy, but in the box he's going to be the enemy.
"So I hope we can have a nice smile and go head to head and see what happens," Weaver added.
When asked about facing Soto this season, Weaver said, "It's gonna be fun. I've always enjoyed the battles that I've had in the past, I certainly liked when he was on my team and watching him battle for us," per SNY.
Weaver's teammate Carlos Rodón was also asked about how pitching to Soto.
"I don't know, he kind of hits everything," Rodón said with a smile. "He's a tough out. So it will be fun. It will be a fun matchup."
Time will tell how Soto fares against his former team next season.