Yankees star viewed as Mets' potential Pete Alonso replacement

Could the New York Mets pivot to this slugger if Pete Alonso signs elsewhere in free agency?

Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts while standing next to shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
While the New York Mets have multiple important decisions to make this upcoming offseason, perhaps the one with the most stakes attached to it is their potential pursuit to re-sign Pete Alonso.

Alonso is going to opt out of the second year in the two-year, $54 million deal he signed last offseason and become an unrestricted free agent for the second straight winter. While there's a world where the Mets' front office decides to give him the long-term contract he's seeking, it seems equally likely that the Polar Bear will be wearing another team's jersey come Opening Day 2026.

What's for sure is that this decision will shape how David Stearns strategizes the rest of the offseason. If they give Alonso a big contract, they'll have to be relatively limited in what other big players they try to sign. However, if Alonso walks, Stearns can reallocate that money elsewhere, perhaps on another player who could (ideally) replace Alonso's impact on the lineup.

And one compelling option could be New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases on October 5, 2025
Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Mets Could Pursue Cody Bellinger If They Don't Sign Pete Alonso

Like Alonso, Bellinger (whom the Yankees acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs last offseason) is expected to opt out of his player option for the 2026 season and become a free agent. And in an October 9 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter explained why the Mets should be considered one of Bellinger's top potential free agency destinations.

"[The Mets] could make an early push to sign Bellinger to play center field, knowing he could also serve as a fallback option at first base if they are unable to come to terms on a new deal with Pete Alonso." Reuter wrote.

"After essentially replacing Juan Soto on the Yankees roster a year ago, [Bellinger] could join him in the Mets outfield, though it's reasonable to expect the Mets front office to prioritize shoring up the pitching staff and hammering out a new deal with Alonso before they turn their attention to another high-profile free agent," he added.

While Reuter is right about the Mets potentially prioritizing adding pitching assistance this offseason, they can't let Alonso walk and do nothing to try and replace his offensive production. Bellinger would be a great way to do this. Bellinger is also a considerable defensive upgrade over Alonso and has experience playing first base.

While Mets fans don't want to reckon with Alonso's potential exit, bringing Bellinger in as a replacement would make matters much easier.

