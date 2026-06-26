3 Mets Takeaways From Series Loss vs. Cubs: Time to Head Back to the Drawing Board

Following a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs, the Mets have reached a new season-worst mark of 13-games under the .500 mark. Their series with Chicago was chaotic, including an embarrassing record-setting night for the franchise, a rainout, a doubleheader, and a trade between the two teams in the middle of the series.

Less than 24 hours after the series ended, the Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza, replacing him with interim skipper Andy Green. It's been a hectic week in Queens, to say the least.

With or without the craziness that accompanied the four games and a managerial change, this week solidified that the Mets' season is over and will not result in a playoff run. The change in vibes and narrative around Queens could be felt as their six-game losing streak unfolded.

The Mets being swept by the Cubs left them with no choice but to fire now-former manager Carlos Mendoza. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With the days of June winding down and Green taking over in the dugout, the Mets are learning more and more about their trading deadline direction with each game. Now on a six-game losing streak, many of the big-picture questions about this team and roster have been answered, but that only opens more questions about specific players and their future with the team.

Here are three takeaways after the Mets were swept by the Cubs in this week's series.

1. Mets' starting pitching needs an overhaul heading into 2027

Following another loss in which the Mets allowed double-digit runs, they traded veteran starter David Peterson and his 6.09 ERA to the Cubs for infield prospect Cole Mathis. This move might not signal the fire sale some expect in the coming weeks, but President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is effectively admitting that his pitching plan has not worked so far.

The David Peterson trade should be the first step towards the Mets rebuilding their starting pitching situation. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

It is possible that rookie Zach Thornton, who is set to return for the Mets in their opener against the Phillies, can begin to change that narrative. Regardless, the Mets are embracing a new day with their pitching staff, and it will not include the team's 2017 first-round selection. With Thornton on his way back up, could another top prospect, top-100 starter Jack Wenninger, be close behind?

2. Stearns's "run prevention" model did not work

The Mets are an error machine right now.

The Mets committed two errors in the series finale on Thursday night, which followed up a historic six-error night on Wednesday, and one in the first game of the series. In total, they committed nine errors in their four-game series, which is highlighted by a record-setting night that has proven that Stearns's idea of run prevention, while good in theory, has not worked at all.

“Run prevention is where we fell short this year,” Stearns said back in September, via The Athletic's Tim Britton. “It’s where we need to get better.”

If the Mets are to continue with this philosophy, it will require a complete overhaul of their roster, with a focus on the infield. The likes of Mark Vientos and Marcus Semien have not lived up to their defensive potential on the right side of the infield, a major problem for Mendoza before his dismissal, as the team owns an outs above average that ranks 24th in the league, per Baseball Savant.

3. Mets need to sell off pieces at the trading deadline

With their season now over, the Mets need to be sellers heading into the 2026 trading deadline, which is set for Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. Further below .500 than at any other point this year, the Mets will have several pieces of interest to teams trying to beef up their rosters ahead of a playoff push, including a good chunk of their bullpen and a few offensive pieces, including Freddy Peralta, Luke Weaver and A.J. Minter.

Freddy Peralta could be the Mets' top trade chip this summer. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets need to hit the reset button ahead of the 2027 campaign, and that likely won't involve a few of their veteran pieces on expiring deals. On the other side of this conversation, the Mets have had three of their top-10 prospects graduate from prospect status, traded two others for Peralta, and are in need of replenishment to their farm system. Leveraging the success of Weaver and Brooks Raley into prospect capital before August could do exactly that.