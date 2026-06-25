Trade or Keep: Analyzing Bo Bichette's Outlook With the Mets Before the Deadline

The Mets signed infielder Bo Bichette to a hefty three-year, $126 million contract with opt-outs after every season back in January, bringing him in to be at the heart of an offensive overhaul. After an absolutely atrocious start to his season, he turned it around in June, with five homers already and an OPS comfortably over the .900 mark. Still, it might not be enough to keep him in Queens.

After an awful start to their season, the Mets are seeming more and more likely to be sellers at the 2026 MLB trade deadline, and Bichette's name is likely to occupy a lot of airtime. With how hot his bat has been, his playoff pedigree of a .922 OPS last season in the Blue Jays' run to the World Series, and his ability to opt out after this season, there are plenty of reasons for a team to view him as a big-time target.

At the same time, the Mets could believe he will opt in to his 2027 contract and remain with the team, and view him as a key piece to the puzzle for next year. This all raises the question of what, exactly, the Mets do with their newest star infielder, and how to navigate his tricky contract.

Is Bo Bichette's rising value too much for Mets to ignore?

With the deadline nearing, it is time for the Mets' President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, to figure out what to do with several names. Bichette could net the Mets a great return, which could help kick-start a retooling for the 2027 or 2028 season, depending on which direction the Mets decide to go in.

Entering Thursday's finale vs. the Cubs, Bichette is now slashing .254/.298/.390 with 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, 21 walks and a 0.1 WAR across a National League-leading 323 at-bats in 80 games. It's far from the sexiest performance, but shopping Bichette around might not be difficult, as his June stats are significantly better than what he has done this season as a whole.

His five homers this month are a season-high, his OPS is up and over the .900 mark as mentioned before, and his defensive versatility between shortstop and third base will only help his market. The Mets have been willing to eat salary to get better prospects in return before, and could do it again here.

Now might be the best time to trade Bo Bichette, as his recently improved play has increased the Mets infielder's value. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It would be a tough pill to swallow for next year and 2028, especially if he reverts to his All-Star form elsewhere, but it might be in the Mets' best interest to look into moving him. They have foundational issues with starting pitching and across their lineup, and a prospect return for Bichette could bring in young talent that helps solve those problems.

Verdict: Mets must trade Bichette before the trade deadline

Ultimately, the Mets need to cash in on this incredible stretch for Bichette and ship him out at the trading deadline. Considering the current state of their starting pitching and other roster concerns, it is difficult to envision a World Series contender in Queens anytime soon. Moving Bichette clears an incredible amount of salary, brings back a strong group of young talent, and helps the Mets hit the reset button.

It won't be easy to accept that moving him is the right move, but it is time for the Mets to make Bichette available on the trade market.