3 Mets Trade Targets Amid Giants' Fire Sale: Game-Changing Defensive Star to Queens?

It’s officially MLB trade rumor season. The first team set to hit the reset button through a fire sale: the Giants. It’s been a nightmarish first season for new Giants manager Tony Vitello, who jumped straight from college baseball at Tennessee to the majors, becoming the first manager hired directly from the college ranks without any MLB experience.

The Giants likely aren’t making a late-season surge, holding the second-worst record in baseball behind only the Rockies at 26-45 as of Tuesday afternoon. The Giants currently sit nine games back in the National League wild-card race with a 29-43 record.

Recent reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggest the Giants will be in full fire-sale mode, with the most obvious names, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray, set to be on the move while they also field offers for stars like Willy Adames, Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman. The only player San Francisco has zero interest in parting ways with is Logan Webb, its most valuable piece.

The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 16, 2026

For the Mets, it’s worth at least making a call. It’s been a long year in Queens, with the team holding a 32-40 record while sitting 6.5 games back in the wild-card race. Here are three players the Mets could potentially call the Giants about ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

1. Robbie Ray, SP

Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches the ball against the Nationals during the first inning at Oracle Park. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

At 34 years old, Robbie Ray isn’t the most attractive option, serving as a reliable back-of-the-rotation arm, which the Mets are desperately missing due to several injuries and veterans underperforming. Christian Scott was the latest Met to hit the injured list, suffering a sudden hip injury that’s set to sideline him for at least 15 days. Clay Holmes has been out since May 14 after being drilled by a line drive and fracturing his fibula. While Holmes is expected back in August, it could be too little, too late.

MOCK TRADE:

Through 14 games this season, Ray holds a 4.42 ERA along with 66 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. The biggest problem for the Giants starter is his expected ERA, standing at 5.16, a run higher than his actual 4.42. For the Giants, salary doesn’t work in their favor, with Ray owed $25 million, making for a potentially small return.

For the Mets, however, it’s tough to really argue against making the move for the veteran, who is set to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

2. Heliot Ramos, OF

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) is unable to make the catch in left field against the Athletics. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Although Heliot Ramos is a worse fielding option than Juan Soto, the Mets could still benefit from adding a right-handed bat to balance out their lineup. Trading for Ramos gives the Mets the opportunity to move Soto to a full-time designated hitter role while securing an outfield spot for the next several seasons.

With team control through the 2029 season, the Mets’ outfield would feature Ramos in left field, A.J. Ewing in center field and Carson Benge in right field.

MOCK TRADE:

Ramos currently sits on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain but is progressing in his recovery and could potentially begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week. When healthy, the 26-year-old held a .267 batting average with four home runs and 20 RBIs, along with a .731 OPS. With the Giants roster on "death row," the Mets could potentially offer some decent chips, such as Jacob Reimer and Jonathan Santucci, to improve San Francisco's squad in the near future.

3. Matt Chapman, 3B

Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) runs to the dugout after scoring a run. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, the Giants are fielding offers for their superstar third baseman. Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns preached this offseason that defensive run prevention was the focus heading into the season. Defensively, the Mets haven’t been awful, but adding Matt Chapman provides an excellent defensive presence while also potentially balancing the offense.

MOCK TRADE:

The biggest problem with acquiring Chapman is the deal's specifics. If the Mets want to structure a trade for Chapman in which they take on 100% of his remaining $113-plus million contract, the Giants aren’t competing and have zero plans to do so. Shedding salary would be their primary focus in a move, similar to how the Red Sox moved on from Rafael Devers last season.

The right-hander has played in all 71 games this season, batting .261 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs, along with a .762 OPS and .348 OBP.

The 33-year-old is under contract through the 2030 season, giving the Mets a legitimate long-term option at third base. That means the Mets wouldn’t have to completely demolish their farm system since they would be taking on Chapman’s contract, which carries an average annual salary of $25 million.