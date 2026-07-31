Mets Are Better Off Resisting Devin Williams Trade Despite the Interest

The noise surrounding the Mets bullpen is focused on who's heading out, who's staying, and what value a guy with control may have. A.J. Minter was the first piece moved, sent to the Twins for two top-30 prospects, with Brooks Raley next to follow.

But Devin Williams is someone whose future is up in the air.Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Friday morning that many teams around the league are convinced that Williams would succeed in a smaller market, just as he once did while with the Brewers.

Through his six years in Milwaukee, Williams was considered one of the best relievers in the sport, wielding a 1.83 ERA over 241 appearances. His last outing in a Brewers uniform was detrimental to his confidence, leaving a pitch in the perfect spot for Pete Alonso and putting the Mets up in the ninth inning to advance over the Brewers in the NL Wild Card.

10/3/2024 Trailing 2-0 in the ninth and facing elimination with Devin Williams on the mound, Pete Alonso puts the Mets ahead with a three-run home run. New York beats Milwaukee to secure a spot in the NLDS for the first time since 2015. pic.twitter.com/F2wIPnFNv9 — This Day in Mets History (@NYMhistory) October 3, 2025

Despite that previous slip-up and some challenging times in New York, the club should hold off any suitors despite the chance to cash in at this trade deadline.

Devin Williams can still help Mets if he's not traded

As mentioned, Williams's first month in Queens was disastrous, showing Mets fans that the front office potentially messed up big time by allowing Diaz to walk. In 11 games, Williams held an 8.00 ERA, allowing 15 hits while striking out 15 batters, holding an absurd WHIP of 2.33.

However, the righty has since settled down, bringing his ERA on the season to 4.17 through 40 appearances, along with 16 saves and a 1.582 WHIP. His last 20 outings have been his best, holding a 2.81 ERA with nine saves, striking out 26 batters, proving to be a serviceable closer.

Devin Williams shuts the door and the Mets have won three straight games! pic.twitter.com/qhJR5b8VyT — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) July 29, 2026

The reason to keep Williams around is quite simple. The Mets do want to compete in 2027, contrary to what they end up doing at the deadline, even if that means parting ways with most of their talent.

Looking at next year's bullpen, the Mets could potentially be welcoming back Reed Garrett and Dedniel Nunez, both of whom are expected to miss the entirety of the 2026 season due to injury. Besides that, the Mets are already going to have to rebuild the entire unit, basically. Why add another missing piece to their grocery list of changes?

Williams can serve as a solid foundation going into 2027, allowing Stearns to potentially add pieces in free agency, just like he has over the last two years, which is how exactly the Mets have been able to build one of the best bullpens in baseball.

Evaluating the reliever market

Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Mets were to trade Williams, moving him would be very difficult because they owe him $24 million over the next two seasons and have deferred money from 2036 to 2045. If the Mets were to find a suitor, they'd likely have to pay down most of the deal, making it not worth the risk.

As for the market, the Mets discovered what it would look like when trading an expiring rental piece in Minter for two top-30 prospects. The Mets still have three bullpen arms that could earn them hefty prospect packages, especially with all three being some of the best options on the market.

Originally, the belief was that the Padres would look to move star closer Mason Miller, though Jon Heyman of the New York Post says a move at the moment is unlikely.

.@JonHeyman is of the belief that Mason Miller isn’t getting moved at the deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/L6cj07kUzE — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) July 31, 2026

With that, the Mets have the strongest arm available in Weaver, which could earn them a top-100 prospect, a no-brainer for their future.

While the Mets should be trigger-happy when selling pieces, trading Williams is something they need to hold off on to ensure they have a decent shot to compete in 2027 and beyond.