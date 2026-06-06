Mets Trade Big Board: Targets & Trade Chips Ranked in Early June

The Mets sit in a very tricky position to begin June. They could either throw in the towel and accept the roster David Stearns put together simply isn’t enough to compete, or they can ride it out until they get healthy over the next few weeks, hoping to somehow get back into the playoff race.

Sitting at 27-35 while six games out of the final wild-card spot is a steep hole for the Mets to climb out of, but they’ve done it before. Juan Soto is performing like an MVP, Carson Benge is exceeding early expectations — that’s really about it. Will the Mets sell at the deadline, or will they buy? The question still remains unanswered with two full months of baseball to play. Until then, we get to surrender to rumors.

On Thursday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan shared his thoughts on what the Mets should do, which is the obvious: wait to gain health before making any irrational decisions. However, Passan also listed several names that could be on the move if the Mets do decide to retool their farm system, similar to our list of the 10 Mets who make the most sense to trade.

What we don’t have yet is a list of players the Mets should potentially target if they do decide buying is the answer. With that, here are the five Mets likely on the move and five potential targets at the deadline.

On the move

Freddy Peralta, SP

Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

For the Mets, trading Freddy Peralta at the deadline is a no-brainer. During the offseason, David Stearns paid a visit to an old friend, offering two top prospects in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to acquire Peralta and Tobias Myers, aiming to bolster their starting rotation. However, it’s hard to find a reason that makes sense to keep Peralta on the roster if the struggle continues, with the 30-year-old hitting free agency following the season.

Peralta would be one of the best names on the market if made available, with many contenders likely looking to upgrade the front end of their rotation ahead of the playoffs. Through 13 starts, Peralta hasn’t displayed ace-like features but has been solid — posting a 4-4 record along with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts. The Mets could likely gain a solid return package even with Peralta set to hit the open market.

The business of baseball is unfortunate, but Peralta is someone who understands. However, Peralta has already expressed that he’d be very open to returning to the Mets in free agency this offseason even if traded, he told Will Sammon of The Athletic.

With this information, all options must be considered on the table.

AJ Minter, RP

Mets pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Like Peralta, the Mets need to closely analyze their contract situations and decide if it's worth departing with certain players on expiring contracts. AJ Minter is one of those several options, pending free agency following the 2026 season.

Minter made his 2026 debut on May 26, appearing in four total games — striking out six batters without allowing an earned run. After being out of action since last April, the veteran lefty has proven yet again his stuff can satisfy contending teams.

Every deadline, teams scour the market for relievers who can make a direct impact in their bullpen. Minter is one of several arms the Mets could dangle as bait for a solid prospect package, moving off an expiring contract that makes very little sense to keep around.

Mark Vientos, INF

An option that should be explored no matter what the Mets decide to do on Aug. 3 — it’s time to part ways with Mark Vientos. The 26-year-old has been a brutal watch in 2026, combining his horrendous defense with momentum-killing at-bats. Vientos has been one of the league’s least valuable players, holding a WAR of minus-0.4, along with a minus-0.2 defensive WAR and a minus-0.5 offensive WAR.

It’ll be hard to get any form of return for Vientos, but at this point it makes the most sense. Through 53 games, Vientos holds a .219 BA with seven home runs and 26 RBIs, along with a .634 OPS. The last 20 games have brought ice-cold play, going 14-for-74 (.189 BA) at the plate while striking out 15 times. The most attractive part about Vientos for other teams is the fact he’s under team control until 2030, being a prime candidate to perform well with a change of scenery.

Brooks Raley, RP

Brooks Raley has the opportunity to be the best reliever on the trade market come August. A consistent under-the-radar lefty that’s served as a cornerstone in the Mets bullpen over the last several seasons.

Even at 37, Raley still performs at a high level, boasting a 1.54 ERA through 26 appearances serving as a setup man for Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, while at times having the ability to appear on just one night's rest. Any team contending could benefit from adding the lefty, who, like Minter, is also on an expiring contract.

David Peterson, SP

Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) greets pitcher David Peterson (23) after winning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Last but not least, David Peterson. Following a career-defining All-Star appearance in 2025, the lefty has seemingly fallen out of the Mets' future plans. Peterson’s performance in 2026 has been abysmal, officially losing his spot in the starting rotation. Through 13 appearances, the 30-year-old holds a 5.18 ERA with a 3-5 record, along with 56 strikeouts.

However, it’s worth noting that as a reliever, Peterson holds a 1.88 ERA in six appearances. This is something the Mets could advertise to teams looking to add innings to their bullpen, but the return value for Peterson is likely at an all-time low — especially while on an expiring contract.

Trade targets

Isaac Paredes — Astros, INF

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Rangers. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Isaac Paredes has the potential to be the perfect fit in the David Stearns blueprint. Paredes is a high-contact and patient hitter, with the Mets desperately searching for a reliable long-term option in the infield. Mark Vientos and Marcus Semien surely don’t fit that standard, giving New York a clear reason to add a need like Paredes.

The Astros sit in a similar boat, struggling to start the season while having a logjam of expensive infielders. Like Jorge Polanco, Paredes brings a plethora of experience around the infield, ranging from third base to first base and second base, where he actually has experience playing first. Through 58 games, Paredes is batting .328 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs, along with a .731 OPS — which would be the second-best mark on the team behind Juan Soto.

Along with his solid production, adding Paredes wouldn’t just be a short-term move, as he is under team control through 2027.

Heliot Ramos — Giants, OF

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) runs to third base in the first inning against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Yes, Heliot Ramos may just be a worse fielder than Juan Soto, but still — he’d be a perfect right-handed bat for the lineup that desperately lacks balance. Trading for Ramos gives the Mets the sole opportunity to move Soto to the full-time DH role, or teach him first base down the line, with Ramos sitting at 26 years old and under team control through the 2029 season.

Ramos currently sits on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain, but when playing, the left fielder held a .267 BA with four home runs and 20 RBIs, along with a .731 OPS. The Giants sit at 25-38, failing to find production from both their pitching and offense. Currently sitting at the bottom of the NL West, it makes perfect sense to move any of their expiring players, and Ramos could likely garner a positive return from the Mets.

Brayan Bello — Red Sox, SP

Red Sox relief pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It’s not the best option, but definitely a path the Mets should look down even if selling at the deadline. Brayan Bello has yet to perform up to the high expectations he once had after signing with the Red Sox organization at the age of 18.

The 27-year-old was recently optioned to Triple-A following a start on Thursday where he allowed eight runs through five innings. In 12 starts this season, Bello holds a 6.34 ERA with 44 strikeouts and a 2-6 record. Yes, the numbers are abysmal, but the Red Sox face a similar situation the Mets do with Mark Vientos. Could a change of scenery benefit both sides?

The former No. 5 prospect is currently on a six-year, $55 million contract extension that runs through 2029, while also holding a club option in 2030. With Bello’s recent struggles, the Mets could potentially make a call, working out something to benefit both sides.

Noelvi Marte — Reds, UTL

Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) scores a run on a wild pitch by Angels pitcher Chase Silseth in the eighth inning. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Like Brayan Bello, the path of acquiring Noelvi Marte should be explored no matter the Mets' decision on how to approach the trade deadline. For all the trades listed, there’s a common pattern. It's painfully obvious that the Mets won’t be competing for a World Series in 2026, and adding any of these players gives the team options for the next several seasons.

The trade deadline isn’t just about adding rentals. Instead, creativity goes a very long way. Noelvi Marte is a very talented utility piece, one who could play the infield and outfield. While struggling to stay on the Reds' major league team in 2026, the promise is there, particularly with what was just done during his time in the minors.

After being optioned earlier in the season, the 24-year-old appeared in 40 games for the Reds' Triple-A affiliate, batting .369 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. In 2024, the sample size for Marte was much larger, batting .263 through 90 games with 14 HRs and 51 RBIs.

The Mets could potentially benefit from selling to the Reds, who currently sit in contention for a wild-card spot — giving up any of their expiring relievers who could help boost their bullpen.

Reid Detmers — Angels, SP

Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Mets are currently playing with fire by running a three-man starting rotation. However, it’s the only choice, with Freddy Peralta, Christian Scott and Nolan McLean serving as the only viable options. David Peterson and Sean Manaea can’t provide meaningful innings while Tobias Myers and Jonah Tong work on extending themselves in Triple-A.

Like Bello, Reid Detmers serves as a buy-low controllable arm where the Mets could slot him into a rotation desperately needing breathing room. In 12 starts this season, the 26-year-old holds a 4.63 ERA with 82 strikeouts, averaging 5.6 innings per outing. Detmers is under team control until 2029, making him a perfect candidate for the Mets to add — giving them a middle-end starter for the next several seasons.