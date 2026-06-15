How Christian Scott's Injury Impacts the Mets' Starting Rotation

Eyebrows were raised on Sunday after the Mets' win over Atlanta when Carlos Mendoza declined to outline his starting rotation for their series with the Reds beyond Tobias Myers' return on Monday. Christian Scott and Nolan McLean were on turn for the next few days, and it turns out an injury to the former explains why the Mets were cagey with their pitching plans.

Per @WillSammon, Christian Scott is heading to the injured list. Sammon reports that early indications are that Scott's injury is "minor" pic.twitter.com/MLTc46Zp74 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 15, 2026

Will Sammon of The Athletic was the first to report that Scott is headed to the injured list. There was not official word on the injury from the Mets as of post time, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post is hearing that it is a minor hip issue.

Hear Scott has a hip issue. It’s not believed serious. (Unfortunately rotation is pretty thin at moment) https://t.co/KWjxkZXCXZ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 15, 2026

Any rotation injury is ill-timed for the Mets, who are struggling to find five starters to get through a rotation that they can trust. Freddy Peralta, Scott and McLean were the three standouts of the group, with Scott going 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA in his first nine starts of the year.

The turnaround Scott demonstrated after a disastrous first outing was impressive, showcasing why he can be a key piece for the Mets' rotation going forward. While it appears to be good news that Scott shouldn't be down for too long, it does create another rotation hole the Mets need to fill.

How the Mets can fill Christian Scott's rotation spot

The Scott injury all but cements Sean Manaea's place in the rotation for the near term, making his return to form well-timed. McLean and Manaea should be lined up to pitch on Wednesday and Thursday against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, but the pitching for today and tomorrow is a bit messy.

Myers is in line to start on Monday, but he only maxed out at 2 2/3 innings in the minor leagues, meaning the most the Mets can realistically expect from him is four innings. That could work if the Mets want to piggyback David Peterson, who last pitched on Wednesday, behind Myers to get through one game.

The Mets could lean on David Peterson after Tobias Myers starts Monday's series opener vs. the Reds. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets will need to figure out a pitcher who can give them bulk innings for tomorrow, with the possibility of them having someone work behind an opener, such as Austin Warren or Huascar Brazobán, a strong possibility. They do, however, have a few options to consider.

The cleanest possibility could be to simply activate Kodai Senga from the injured list and have him start on Tuesday. Senga had a successful rehab start in his last outing, allowing one run on one hit while walking one over six innings of work.

The Mets have wanted to see Senga deliver consistent results in the minors before considering his return to the big leagues, but Scott's injury could force their hands. Senga is relatively built up, throwing 75 pitches on June 11, so he could make a start for the Mets on four days' rest.

Peterson himself could also factor into a bulk equation if the Mets feel comfortable going back-to-back bullpen days, but that strategy is risky without an off day until Friday. Zach Thornton can't help on this turn because his last start came on Saturday, as is Jonah Tong, who gave up four runs in five innings on Sunday.

The only other pitcher who could help on Tuesday, who is built up, is prospect Jack Wenninger, who was bypassed for Thornton the last time the Mets needed a spot starter. Wenninger is not on the 40-man roster, so New York would have to decide if it is worth making an additional roster move to clear a spot for him for what figures to be a short-term absence.

The most likely scenario, therefore, is that the Mets simply turn to Senga in Cincinnati and hope that he can give them five solid innings. Expect further word from Mendoza prior to tonight's game on the team's immediate plans for their starting staff and a timetable for Scott.