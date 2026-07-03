3 Mets Who Must Be Replaced Before July Ends

The Mets have been patient, creating a reckless path of failure. For having a lucrative $365 million payroll, there should be absolutely zero reason for a 36-51 record. Yet 87 games into the season, here we are, with the only thing to look forward to being the new prospects the Mets could potentially find at the trade deadline.

There have been many problems with this Mets team, whether it’s the newcomers failing to stay on the baseball field, or underperforming superstars making far too much money to struggle. Here are three Mets players who must be replaced before July ends.

Brett Baty

The word is out on Brett Baty — the 26-year-old has been given one too many chances. Over the last two seasons, Baty has played a consistent role with the Mets, with many in the organization expecting a full breakout in 2026.

The versatile defender finished 2025 with a .254 BA, totaling a 3.0 WAR while hitting 18 HR with 50 RBIs. His defensive performance at 3rd base and around the field sparked belief that his career had finally taken off.

However, this season has been a full step back for the former top prospect, who holds a .210 BA through 82 games with just three HRs and 27 RBIs. The Mets did what they should’ve at the time — betting on the potential ceiling of Baty but continuing to roll him out, but what they did wrong was failing to plan for their potential floor, which has plagued the entire team.

There were zero reinforcements set in place. Mark Vientos and Baty were given all the room to continue developing at the major league level without any fallback plan if it failed. For the Mets, they must address their future, starting with the idea of possibly moving Baty at the August 3 trade deadline.

Mark Vientos

2024 was a true outlier for Mark Vientos, who has since made every Mets fan look like a fool for believing in him. Vientos was a key reason the Mets advanced to the NLCS, following up his strong regular season with a .327 average through 13 games in the playoffs, while also clubbing five HRs with 14 RBIs.

Vientos has since regressed, batting .233 in 2025 with 17 HRs before becoming close to unplayable in 2026. The 26-year-old has lacked discipline and urgency at the plate, batting .209 with a .249 OBP, striking out 59 times with 10 HRs. However, unlike Baty, Vientos provides a strong purpose for the Mets, posting a .829 OPS against lefties, compared to a .509 against righties. His defense has been pitiful, holding a -6 fielding run value, tied for the fifth-worst in baseball. Like Baty, the Mets need to prioritize their future, potentially searching the market for any suitors interested in Vientos.

Marcus Semien

While the 35-year-old veteran doesn't shoulder all the blame due to injury, it’s still fair to call for a replacement. General Manager David Stearns took an astronomically large risk last offseason when offloading Brandon Nimmo’s long-term contract for something more short-term, moving the longtime Mets outfielder to Texas in exchange for Semien, who had three years left on his deal. Many judged the move instantly, worrying the decorated second baseman would regress sharply as his contract went on. Well, it’s exactly what happened just three months into the season.

Semien is having his worst season yet in all departments, batting .214 with a .612 OPS, while hitting nine HRs and striking out 68 times. Semien has a minus-4 fielding run value and minus-5 outs above average. In 2025, his defensive value and OAA were plus-6 and he only committed two errors for the entire season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Semien was given a grade 3 hip flexor strain, likely sidelining him for the next 4-6 weeks. It’ll be nearly impossible for the Mets to find a trade partner for the veteran, meaning the team will either have to continue running him out at 2nd for the near future, or fully eat his contract for the next three seasons.