Why the Mets Needed to Make the Brandon Nimmo Trade

While David Stearns is quite unpopular with fans of the New York Mets due to the team's poor performance, his offseason moves made him enemy number one for a significant portion of that group. Following an unfathomable collapse that led the 2025 Mets to miss the postseason, Stearns decided to break up the existing core in search of something better.

The first step in that process was the trade of homegrown Met Brandon Nimmo, who had been in the organization since he was drafted in 2011, to Texas. The deal netted New York second baseman Marcus Semien, who had a down year offensively but retained a sterling reputation as a defender at second.

It was clear to anyone who saw the trade that the Mets were on the losing end of the deal in the short term. The performance of both players hasn't helped that cause, with Nimmo starting fast for Texas before settling into his usual level of performance while Semien has been bad for the Mets on the right side of the infield.

In terms of pure on-field statistics, watching Nimmo produce 1.8 Wins Above Replacement in 54 games for Texas while Semien has generated -0.6 WAR in 56 games is a disaster. Stats don't tell the full story, however, as to why the Mets needed to make this trade over the winter.

Moving Brandon Nimmo helped Mets find a home for A.J. Ewing

While David Stearns cited run prevention as his reasoning for shaking up his group, the fact of the matter is that Nimmo's presence made it tough for the Mets to meaningfully upgrade the roster in the long haul. Nimmo's eight-year contract he signed prior to 2023 is infinitely less valuable if he is no longer a center fielder, which the Mets deemed he wasn't when Stearns first took over in 2024.

Texas hasn't used Nimmo in center either, playing him in right field most of the time, so let's operate under the assumption that the Mets would have needed to play Nimmo in a corner until his contract expired. With Juan Soto, a far superior player, locked into the other corner the Mets only had one outfield spot available for the next five seasons.

With both Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing knocking on the door of the majors, it didn't make sense to block either for the long haul. Since Soto isn't going anywhere, the move had to be Nimmo, who controlled his situation with a no-trade clause.

Turning Nimmo into Luis Robert Jr, who was only on a one-year contract with a team option for next season, via a separate deal involving LuisAngel Acuña left the door open for Ewing to force his way to the majors sooner rather than later. Both Ewing and Benge have shown strong flashes that they are cornerstone pieces who can be key contributors to the Mets core for years to come, something that wasn't possible if Nimmo was still around.

The Mets needed a core shakeup

As much as Mets fans loved their previous core of homegrown players, the group didn't do a lot of winning. If we accept Pete Alonso's promotion to the majors in 2019 as the start of this core featuring him alongside Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor, it is fair to note they didn't win nearly as much as fans wanted them to.

The Mets finished above .500 just four times in those seven seasons, five of which came with Steve Cohen's massive financial resources backing them. There were some abject disasters in there as well, including 2021's second-half meltdown after Jacob deGrom got hurt, 2023's complete misfire following deGrom's departure and the aforementioned 2025 collapse.

The Mets also made the postseason just twice in that span. One was in 2022, when they won 101 games and were bounced out of the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres after getting caught by Atlanta for the division. The other was the magical 2024 season, when the Mets needed miraculous homers to both sneak into the playoffs on the final day of the year and in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series to avoid another early exit.

Five of those seven years included expanded postseason formats as well, including the fact the Mets missed the playoffs in 2020 when eight teams qualified in each league. While Nimmo isn't solely to blame for those issues, he hasn't been a key part in avoiding them either.

The Mets needed to create more payroll flexibility in the long term

Fans' biggest grievance appears to be the fact that getting a declining Semien was the best the Mets could do for Nimmo, but it is important to remember that Nimmo's no-trade played a big role there. Nimmo had to sign off on any potential deal and the Mets had to find a team willing to take him, limiting their options significantly.

When Stearns decided to move on from Nimmo, a big part of the motivation was getting out of the last two years of his contract. Semien's deal costs more money per year than Nimmo's, but it expires after the 2028 season, meaning the Mets are off the hook for any money from either of them prior to the start of 2029.

The upcoming CBA negotiations are also weighing heavily into the Mets' thinking with player moves. While the players proposed a system to largely maintain the status quo, owners countered with a salary cap in their proposals for the first time since the ill-fated 1994 work stoppage that canceled the World Series.

Putting aside the possibility of a long work stoppage, the fact remains that either a cap or a more restrictive luxury tax model is coming to the league whenever a new agreement is reached. Teams are expected to have two years to transition into the new rules, which is why reducing the amount of financial obligations the Mets have beyond 2028 is important.

As of now, the Mets have just two guaranteed contracts on the books beyond 2028: Lindor and Soto, who make a combined $85.1 million. Nimmo would have added another $20.25 million for a declining 36-year old corner outfielder, which is a bad outlay of resources in a more tightly governed payroll world.

The Mets will have other young players on the roster at that point, including Benge, Ewing and Nolan McLean if all goes well. Those three players combined won't make as much money as Nimmo will, which gives the Mets more flexibility to operate if a salary cap comes to baseball.

The labor uncertainty may also be part of why Stearns has been so hesitant to hand out long-term deals. Preserving the Mets' options in a long view is a helpful stance to take, especially if a world emerges where simply being able to outbid everyone for talent isn't a king-making strategy.

While there is no question the Mets look bad for the Nimmo deal right now, especially with Semien's offensive decline continuing, it does contain significant benefits in both the short and long-term. Whether Stearns is still here to realize those longer term gains depends a lot on how the Mets perform in the next year and a half.