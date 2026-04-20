3 Options Who Could Replace Carlos Mendoza as Mets Manager

It's certainly not all manager Carlos Mendoza's fault, but if the New York Mets' slide continues it will be hard to justify keeping him around.

The Mets have gotten off to an abysmal 7-15 start and have lost 11 games in a row (most since 2004). And dating back to mid-June of 2025, the Mets have gone a total of 45-70, a catastrophic 25 games below .500.

For that, Mendoza's job security has come into question. If the Mets do wind up making a change this year, here are three options that could replace the skipper during the season.

Andy Green, Senior VP of Baseball Development

Aug 26, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green (29) throws batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The name I've heard a lot as a future managerial candidate for the Mets is senior vice president of baseball development Andy Green. The former San Diego Padres skipper managed the NL West club from 2016-2019. Green's managerial record in the big-leagues is 274-366. He was also the Chicago Cubs' bench coach from 2020-2023. Green has done an excellent job with the Mets' minor league system over the past three seasons on the player development side. He could get another shot to manage in the majors if the Mets move on from Mendoza.

Kai Correa, Bench Coach

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor (12) speaks to bench coach Kai Correa (50) during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This move would also make sense given Mets bench coach Kai Correa is viewed as a rising star within the organization and around the league. Typically when a team fires their manager in season the bench coach will take over at the helm. The Mets hired Correa in October to come in and help with the infield defense. Correa, 37, previously served as the San Francisco Giants' bench coach from 2020-2023. Most recently, Correa was the director of defense, baserunning and game strategy in addition to major league field coordinator for the Cleveland Guardians from 2024-2025.

Carlos Beltran, Special Assistant

Mar 14, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; MLB former player Carlos Beltran talks with media before the game between Italy and Puerto Rico in a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mets legend and current special assistant to the front office Carlos Beltran is probably a long shot to take over as manager during the season. Beltran was briefly hired to manage the Mets in the 2019-2020 offseason but was fired before ever managing a game due to his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. The Mets are retiring Beltran's No. 15 and putting him in the team Hall of Fame in September. It'd be odd if he was managing the team at the time of this ceremony.

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