3 Takeaways After Mets Series Loss to Brewers: Luis Robert Jr.'s Revival Is Coming at Perfect Time

The New York Mets followed up their series win over the Philadelphia Phillies with a series loss in Milwaukee against the Brewers, wrapping up their first road trip out of the All-Star Break. The Mets will head home to face the National League's reigning two-time champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who are coming off a solid showing against the Phillies and the New York Yankees.

The trade deadline looms large on August 3rd, and the Mets appear to be at the epicenter of deadline season. New York will be one of the few sellers on the market and appears to have some of the better and more interesting names available. These names were on full display against the Brewers, along with the names the Mets appear to be building around now.

The Mets have a ton of veterans on their roster who are going to generate interest at the deadline, including Luis Robert Jr., Luke Weaver, Freddy Peralta, and many more. Peralta made his return to the Brewers to open the series on Monday, but was roughed up for five earned runs. Robert looked rusty at first, but knocked all of the rust off in a major way on Tuesday night.

One of the biggest issues for the Mets has been starting pitching, but they might have found a youthful trio to build around in Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zach Thornton. The latter of the two had two different outings against a potent Brewers lineup.

Thornton went six scoreless innings on Tuesday, but Scott did not look his best on Wednesday and was let down by Brett Baty in right field in the second inning. Needless to say, it was a solid showing for both against a team in contention for the top overall seed in the National League playoffs.

3. Luis Robert Jr. watch is officially on

Luis Robert Jr. came back from the injured list for the Milwaukee series, and he made sure to re-introduce himself to the league in style. He smashed a 451-foot homer off of Bryse Wilson on Tuesday night, his first hit off the injured list and one of the more prodigious homers in the league this summer.

Robert reminded everyone why he remains one of the more polarizing players in the game, and the league is apparently interested.

LUIS ROBERT JR. 💥



451 FEET 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eOc7kz86H0 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 22, 2026

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Tuesday night that the Mets are receiving interest in the 28-year-old center fielder, who has a team option on his contract for the 2028 season. Sammon stated that "A handful of teams, including the Phillies, are looking for right-handed hitting outfield help, especially in center field", which could be a natural fit for Robert Jr.

Considering just a few weeks ago there was no public idea of when he could return to the Mets, getting anything for the former White Sox center fielder would be a huge plus. His roster spot could be quickly filled by Nick Morabito, and the Mets might be able to get more than you would immediately think, considering his option for next year.

2. Francisco Lindor has officially broken out of his slump

The slump was not going to last forever, but you can now definitively say that Lindor has broken out of his slump. Starting with the final game of their series in Philadelphia, the Mets' shortstop has tallied eight hits in his last15 at-bats, highlighted by a home run against the Phillies. Lindor broke out in a major way to start the second half and could give more than enough reason for the Mets fans to continue to tune in down the stretch.

The season is lost for the Mets, and all eyes are looking to 2027; and Lindor returning to his healthy and productive form is possibly the biggest boost the Mets could get for their 2027 campaign. Trade rumors appear to be mostly put to bed for now, which means the Mets can finally look to get the Lindor-Juan Soto pairing firing on all cylinders. On the year, Lindor now sits at a .229/.311/.394 slash line.

1. Zac Thornton is here to stay

Possibly, the only bigger boost for the Mets than a healthy Lindor would be an effective Thornton. He now has four Major League starts under his belt and has allowed just one earned run in his last three outings. In those starts, the Mets' 2023 fifth-round selection has surrendered just one earned run and fourteen base runners in nineteen innings.

Zac Thornton stretched his scoreless streak to 18 frames en route to his first MLB win.



The #Mets' 2023 fifth-rounder sports a 1.93 ERA over his first four big league starts: https://t.co/xymuIbtZ7A pic.twitter.com/nBCsI3XwhC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2026

Scott and his running mate Nolan McLean have proven to be legitimate pieces for the Mets, but throwing in Thornton drastically changes the Mets' 2027 rotation outlook. These three young starters would be the anchors of the Mets' rotation, and Thornton on a league-minimum deal would give New York more flexibility to spend on an ace this offseason.