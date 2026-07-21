Nolan McLean Is Showing Exactly Why He Can Be Mets' Future Ace

If you're a Mets fan currently, there isn't much to look forward to. The Mets will be selling at the trade deadline on August 3; they won't be playing October baseball, and they'll be looking for their third manager in four seasons.

However, regarding their future, there are several things to anticipate. The outfield is set for now and the near future, manned by the trio of Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing, all of whom have served as the team's very dim bright spots.

Pitching-wise, the Mets don't have the depth to compete at the moment, but they have several key young arms that will make an impact in 2027 and beyond. One of those arms is Nolan McLean, who's proven time and time again that he can be an ace in the Mets' rotation if given the right time to develop.

The Mets' former No. 1 prospect was called upon in 2025 at a time of desperation when the rotation hit rock bottom. The 23-year-old dominated, holding a 2.06 ERA through eight starts with 57 strikeouts and just 16 walks, showing he could seriously be one of the league's premier arms in the future.

In 2026, his official rookie season has been a learning experience, with several kinks to work out. In May, McLean hit a roadblock, allowing 16 earned runs through his final three starts of the month in just 16 innings pitched, also walking seven batters. The stretch of disappointing outings worried many around the fan base, coming to terms with the fact that maybe McLean was human after all.

However, McLean's last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies showed that the Mets have an ace on their hands, one they can confidently build their rotation around.

Nolan McLean's pitch utilization has played a part in recent improvement

Over his last three starts alone, McLean has allowed just four total hits and two earned runs. Against the Phillies on Sunday, it was a full-out domination from the 24-year-old, putting on an absolute clinic. McLean went six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, striking out 10 batters while walking just two.

10 STRIKEOUTS FOR NOLAN McLEAN! pic.twitter.com/3aBJLq4wMa — SNY (@SNYtv) July 19, 2026

"I try to use it as much as possible because I just want to go deeper into games," said McLean (h/t SNY Mets) following his outing about his increased fastball and sinker usage.

Those two pitches have served as his top options in his eight-pitch arsenal this season. He has relied on the sinker 33.7% of the time and the fastball 20.1%, working heavily over his last several starts as he focuses on not falling behind batters.

Over his last five starts, McLean holds a 2.40 ERA, striking out 38 batters while walking just nine, proving that the choice to focus on the two pitches has been effective. With the Mets clearly not in playoff contention, the next two months of pressure-free baseball will allow McLean to continue prioritizing his pitch selection and his development into a top pitcher.

Looking ahead, the Mets have three solid options for their rotation in 2027, with McLean being the top arm, followed by young pitchers Christian Scott and Zach Thornton.

"I think the challenge of our organization right now resides in those three guys moving up the ladder in the rotation," said Mets manager Andy Green (h/t SNY Mets).

"I think the challenge of our organization right now resides in those three guys moving up the ladder in the rotation"



Andy Green talks about the progression of Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zach Thornton: pic.twitter.com/qFBstniA7L — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 19, 2026

With Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes likely on their way out at the trade deadline, the Mets will be able to prioritize their future options at the top of the rotation, with McLean serving as the team's true No. 1 pitcher.